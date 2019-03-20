Try 3 months for $3
Fire and Ice Festival

Cousins Addison Peterson and McKenna Robbins try to keep their balance while ice skating Saturday afternoon, Feb. 2 during the Downtown Racine Corporation’s Fire and Ice Festival on Monument Square. This winter, an estimated 600 ice skaters used the rink, which is now closed.

 GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times

RACINE — With the arrival of spring and its warming temperatures, the Monument Square Ice Rink is closed for the season, Downtown Racine Corp. announced Wednesday.

Despite multiple bouts of bad weather that caused closing, the rink had more than 600 ice skaters, which included 317 people who utilized the free ice skate rentals over the nine dates they were offered, staff at the Downtown promotion agency reported.

DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse said some children skated there for the first time in their lives.

The organization planned several events around the rink, which opened Jan. 16, including the Fire & Ice Festival on Feb. 2, which DRC said more than 1,000 community members attended.

Every Saturday, a Celebrity on Ice was featured. Local celebrities who made an appearance at the rink included Bernie Brewer; America’s Little Miss Wisconsin; the Kraut Fest queen; McGruff the Crime Dog; The Racine County Sheriff’s K-9s Nox, Nitro and Murphy; several costumed princesses; the Root River Rollers; and the Sweatshop Movement dance group.

Numerous businesses sponsored the rink, which was open daily and offered free skate rentals on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments