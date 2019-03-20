Try 3 months for $3
Fire and Ice Festival

Cousins Addison Peterson and McKenna Robbins try to keep their balance while ice skating Saturday afternoon, Feb. 2 during the Downtown Racine Corporation’s Fire and Ice Festival on Monument Square. This winter, an estimated 600 ice skaters used the rink which is now closed.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE – The Monument Square Ice Rink is closed for the season, Downtown Racine Corp. announced Wednesday.

“Despite multiple bouts of bad weather that caused closing, the rink had over 600 ice skaters which included 317 people that utilized the free ice skate rentals over the nine dates they were offered,” DRC said. DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse said some children skated there for the first time in their lives.

The organization planned several events around the rink, which opened Jan. 16, including the Fire & Ice Festival on Feb. 2 which DRC said more than 1,000 community members attended.

Every Saturday a Celebrity on Ice was featured. Local celebrities that made an appearance at the rink included Bernie Brewer, America’s Little Miss Wisconsin, Kraut Fest queen, McGruff the Crime Dog, Sheriff’s K-9s Nox, Nitro and Murphy; several costumed princesses; Root River Rollers; and Sweatshop Movement dance group.

Numerous businesses sponsored the rink which was open daily and offered free skates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments