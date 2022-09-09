Monthlong watermelon festival kicks off Saturday at Swan's Pumpkin Farm in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — The coming weekends will be filled with fun, food and pancakes at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H.
Saturday, Sept. 10, marks the opening day of the annual Swan’s Watermelon Festival, which will run every weekend until the Sept. 24, when festival will change into an everyday event. In October, it will change into a pumpkin festival, which will run every day until Halloween.
Watermelons and pumpkins
Aside from having their respective fruits for sale, the Pumpkin and Watermelon Festivals will also feature a corn maze, feeding areas for livestock and a hayride with tickets selling for $6.
The festival will also have various food items for sale such as apple cider donuts, pulled pork sandwiches and kettle corn, all made fresh on the farm. Admission to the festival is free, but a $12 wristband can be purchased for kids that will allow them to use some of the rides attractions such as a slide made from a vintage John Deere tractor, pedal cars and a hay ride.
