 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Monthlong watermelon festival kicks off Saturday at Swan's Pumpkin Farm in Caledonia

  • 0

CALEDONIA — The coming weekends will be filled with fun, food and pancakes at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H.

Saturday, Sept. 10, marks the opening day of the annual Swan’s Watermelon Festival, which will run every weekend until the Sept. 24, when festival will change into an everyday event. In October, it will change into a pumpkin festival, which will run every day until Halloween.

Watermelons and pumpkins

Aside from having their respective fruits for sale, the Pumpkin and Watermelon Festivals will also feature a corn maze, feeding areas for livestock and a hayride with tickets selling for $6.

The festival will also have various food items for sale such as apple cider donuts, pulled pork sandwiches and kettle corn, all made fresh on the farm. Admission to the festival is free, but a $12 wristband can be purchased for kids that will allow them to use some of the rides attractions such as a slide made from a vintage John Deere tractor, pedal cars and a hay ride.

People are also reading…

Tractor slide

A vintage John Deere tractor converted into a slide at Swan's Pumpkin Farm.
Cows

Two male cows enjoy some lunch at Swan's Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Caledonia. The watermelon and pumpkin festivals will feature the cows and other livestock for petting and feeding.

Near the entrance there will also be an aboveground pool for bumper boats, the only outsourced attraction on the farm.

“Kids love it,” said Ken Swan, a.k.a. “Farmer Ken,” owner of Swan’s Pumpkin Farm. “Even when it starts to get colder in October, we have kids out there on the boats.”

The bumper boats cost an extra $6. The festivals open at 9 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Wind Point home suddenly demolished

Historic Wind Point home suddenly demolished

The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” although the home had been part of a private conservation easement. Representatives from the easement holder, Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said they were not aware of the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive while the school official said all appropriate legal procedures were followed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen remembered at NYC park dedicated to 9/11

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News