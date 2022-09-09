Monthlong watermelon festival kicks off Saturday at Swan's Pumpkin Farm in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — The coming weekends will be filled with fun, food and pancakes at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H.

Saturday, Sept. 10, marks the opening day of the annual Swan’s Watermelon Festival, which will run every weekend until the Sept. 24, when festival will change into an everyday event. In October, it will change into a pumpkin festival, which will run every day until Halloween.

Watermelons and pumpkins

Aside from having their respective fruits for sale, the Pumpkin and Watermelon Festivals will also feature a corn maze, feeding areas for livestock and a hayride with tickets selling for $6.

The festival will also have various food items for sale such as apple cider donuts, pulled pork sandwiches and kettle corn, all made fresh on the farm. Admission to the festival is free, but a $12 wristband can be purchased for kids that will allow them to use some of the rides attractions such as a slide made from a vintage John Deere tractor, pedal cars and a hay ride.

Near the entrance there will also be an aboveground pool for bumper boats, the only outsourced attraction on the farm.

“Kids love it,” said Ken Swan, a.k.a. “Farmer Ken,” owner of Swan’s Pumpkin Farm. “Even when it starts to get colder in October, we have kids out there on the boats.”

The bumper boats cost an extra $6. The festivals open at 9 a.m.

Pancake breakfast Swan's will be hosting a pancake breakfast Saturday, Sept. 17, served by members of the Tucker 4H Club and their family members. The breakfast will be at Swan's from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and admission is $8 dollars for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.