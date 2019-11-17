Montey, a former candidate, announces interest in open Racine aldermanic seat

RACINE — The candidate who lost in the 2018 election for the 4th District aldermanic seat announced his interest to re-seek the seat now that former Alderman Tracy Larrin has resigned.
Dennis Montey, who lost to Larrin in April 2018, announced on Sunday morning his intention to again seek the now-vacant District 4 seat.
"My love for the 4th District and its residents runs deep," Montey said in a news release announcing his candidacy. The district is located in the east-central portion of Racine.
Larrin announced her resignation on Nov. 8, effective immediately, due to health concerns and a new job which interfered with her position on the council.
The city has yet to indicate whether or not it will fill 4th District seat before the April 7 election. City Clerk Tara Coolidge said Thursday that she had not heard anything about filling Larrin’s seat before the 2020 election, but that could change.
The news comes after Wil Leverson announced Thursday his intention to run for the 4th District seat.
Paperwork for the 2020 spring election is available at the City Clerk’s office for those who want to run.
The deadline for most paperwork — registration statement, declaration of candidacy and nomination papers — is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Nomination papers cannot be circulated before Dec. 1.
Second candidate
Montey is a retired master electrician, contractor and electrical mechanic and long-time resident of the 4th District, where he says three generations of his family have raised their children.
"I have worked passionately with its residents to resolve issues ranging from expediting demolition of a condemned property, working with the Metro Drug Unit to close a drug house, aiding neighbors in removal of abandoned or nuisance vehicles, infestations and excess refuse to assisting those less fortunate with providing a Christmas for their children or helping to restore their heat for the winter," Montey said in the release.
Montey said he is a regular attendee at his district's Neighborhood Watch meeting, through which he serves as a block captain.
"My hope is to rebuild the sense of community that I experienced here in my youth, restoring the business districts that once thrived here and actively advocating for our district’s residents," Montey said.
Leverson
In 2009, Leverson unsuccessfully sought the 15th District seat Alderman Bob Mozol. That summer, then-Mayor John Dickert appointed him to the Racine Equal Opportunity and Fair Housing Committee.
Leverson relocated to St. Petersburg, Fla., where he ran a small business consulting company and unsuccessfully ran for Florida’s 13th Congressional District seat in 2016. Leverson returned to Racine, and as a veteran himself, processes Veterans’ Affairs claims.
He was initially the treasurer of the recall campaign for Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson but said he had to step away due to work.