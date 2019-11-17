Montey, a former candidate, announces interest in open Racine aldermanic seat

RACINE — The candidate who lost in the 2018 election for the 4th District aldermanic seat announced his interest to re-seek the seat now that former Alderman Tracy Larrin has resigned.

Dennis Montey, who lost to Larrin in April 2018, announced on Sunday morning his intention to again seek the now-vacant District 4 seat.

"My love for the 4th District and its residents runs deep," Montey said in a news release announcing his candidacy. The district is located in the east-central portion of Racine.

Larrin announced her resignation on Nov. 8, effective immediately, due to health concerns and a new job which interfered with her position on the council.

The city has yet to indicate whether or not it will fill 4th District seat before the April 7 election. City Clerk Tara Coolidge said Thursday that she had not heard anything about filling Larrin’s seat before the 2020 election, but that could change.

The news comes after Wil Leverson announced Thursday his intention to run for the 4th District seat.

Paperwork for the 2020 spring election is available at the City Clerk’s office for those who want to run.