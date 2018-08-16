RACINE COUNTY — More money for Racine’s buses and public safety, and a new city-village boundary commission, are among the proposed items for the city in a conceptual water agreement between Racine and Mount Pleasant.
Another piece of the water agreement could provide Racine with land for a future wastewater treatment plant expansion.
On Thursday, the Mount Pleasant Village Board voted to accept the conceptual water pact, which next will go to the City Council for a vote.
The main part of the water agreement pertains to paying for the water and sewer utility work needed to serve Mount Pleasant’s new tax increment district No. 5 that includes all three Foxconn areas.
But along the way, negotiators decided to also address four side issues, explained village attorney Alan Marcuvitz. All costs to be borne by Mount Pleasant will be paid for through borrowing and repaid from the TID; no money will come from the village’s general fund or property taxes.
Money for public safety — In anticipation of heavier demand on police, fire and emergency services as the TID area develops, Mount Pleasant will allocate $150,000 per year from the TID to Racine’s public safety services. The payments will continue for the life of the TID which can be as long as fall 2047 but could end before that.
Money for buses — The city and village have traditionally shared the costs of regional transit service. With the expected ridership increase from growth in TID 5, next year Mount Pleasant will increase its funding for the city's bus system by $100,000. In future years, for the life of the TID, funding will be based on actual usage by Mount Pleasant riders. This year the village is paying about $238,000 for buses.
Mount Pleasant will also get two members on what will be a nine-member transit commission.
Boundary commission — With the goal of ironing out some of the wrinkles in the Racine-Mount Pleasant border — which, for example, has parts of Racine Centre shopping center in both the city and village — the water agreement will establish a new boundary commission.
It is to be comprised of three city representatives and three village representatives. Their charge will be to assess the shared boundary and recommend adjustments, where appropriate, to promote better planning and more-efficient delivery of services. They’ll be charged to meet at least twice next year to begin their work.
Wastewater treatment plant expansion — Racine’s wastewater treatment plant is expected to need expansion at some point, and a large piece of Mount Pleasant land, the former Case IH tractor plant owned by CNH Industrial, lies just south of the treatment plant. Should the city opt to buy that land for a sewer treatment plant expansion, the village would detach that parcel and allow it to be attached to the City of Racine.
“There is no room left in the City of Racine in the vicinity of the plant for expansion purposes,” Marcuvitz said.
“This (agreement) is, obviously, of mutual benefit if it’s needed for sewer treatment plant expansion purposes,” he said.
Bob Stedman could care less about public safety in the Village. Time for the City to take over before we are running one man ambulances. Pretty easy making these cuts living an hour away in Waukesha.
