RACINE — Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the 15th annual Racine/Kenosha Money Conference.
The conference will be 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Gateway Technical College’s Racine campus, 1001 Main St.
Hosted by Asset Builders, the conference is a nonprofit event aimed at people looking to improve their personal finances.
“There is no selling or pressure to buy any financial products. We just want participants to learn all they can to improve their finances” said Richard Entenmann, Asset Builders’ executive director.
The conference offers 10 one-hour workshops covering a variety of topics, including building credit, tenants’ rights, community resources, budgeting basics, identification theft, healthy eating on a budget, financial planning and the costs of owning a car.
There are also age-appropriate workshop for children as young as 6 years old.
Advanced registration, which includes the cost of breakfast and a free copy of each participant’s credit report with credit score, is $3 for adults and free for youth ages 6 and older; admission at the door is $6 for adults and $2 for youth. Scholarships are available, based on need.
To register or for more information, contact Entenmann at 608-663-6332 or UW Extension-Racine County at 262-767-2929. A flier and registration form are available at assetbuilders.org, with online registration at https://tinyurl.com/y2gskqdg.
