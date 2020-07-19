MONDAY UPDATE: Racine Police investigating after person shot outside north-side gas station overnight

RACINE — An adult male was shot early Sunday morning outside the 24-hour Marathon gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive, located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Rapids and Golf Avenue. The Racine Police Department is investigating the incident.
“We had a shooting last night up on the north side … up at the Marathon gas station up on Rapids,” Racine Police Department Sgt. Rich Rivers told The Journal Times early Sunday afternoon, noting the department “is still actively investigating” and “trying to piece together what happened and who was involved” in the incident, which encompassed a ”usual after-hour bar time … company of fools” group of 40-50 people. “It was people acting foolish … People go and hang out there late because it’s open. It’s one of the businesses that is foolish enough to stay open 24 hours and it attracts ne’er-do-wells. Because they’re open all night, people congregate there and act a fool.”
Rivers said the shooting victim was transported by private vehicle to Ascension All Saints Hospital before police arrived at the scene, adding that the victim was later taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
On Monday morning, Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby reported to The Journal Times that department officers were dispatched to the scene at 3:36 a.m. Sunday in reference to shots fired.
"Officers located numerous spent shell casings in the Marathon Gas Station parking lot," Melby said. "A short time later an adult male arrived at the emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later transported to Froedtert Hospital in serious condition. No suspect is in custody at this time."
Store manager angry
Interviewed by The Journal Times on Sunday afternoon, Rosie Bala, store manager at Marathon for 10 years, was noticeably angry at some of the regulars who came in and greeted her by name.
“I’m angry, I feel so bad today,” she said. “I give everybody good service. I’ve been working here a lot of years, so this is my business. I say, ‘Why do you do this to me? Why you did like this last night? I love everybody. I give respect. I care for everybody. Why you lose my business?’ I feel so bad. I don’t want to lose my business. I love this place — it’s my … everything.”
Bala said the overnight melee was disturbing.
“A lot of the people come from the bars,” Bala said, showing The Journal Times still surveillance photos of the fight scene outside the station, which spilled into a parking lot immediately east of the station. “Too many people. Big fight. Nobody listens. Maybe they drunk or maybe they drug dealer, I don’t know … I work here maybe five years on nighttime, no trouble … today, I am not happy.”
In the wake of Sunday’s fight, Bala said she is considering ending the station’s longtime 24-hour schedule.
“Maybe I close every day (1 a.m. to 3 a.m.), two hours closed,” she said.
