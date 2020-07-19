MONDAY UPDATE: Racine Police investigating after person shot outside north-side gas station overnight

"Officers located numerous spent shell casings in the Marathon Gas Station parking lot," Melby said. "A short time later an adult male arrived at the emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later transported to Froedtert Hospital in serious condition. No suspect is in custody at this time."

Store manager angry

Interviewed by The Journal Times on Sunday afternoon, Rosie Bala, store manager at Marathon for 10 years, was noticeably angry at some of the regulars who came in and greeted her by name.

“I’m angry, I feel so bad today,” she said. “I give everybody good service. I’ve been working here a lot of years, so this is my business. I say, ‘Why do you do this to me? Why you did like this last night? I love everybody. I give respect. I care for everybody. Why you lose my business?’ I feel so bad. I don’t want to lose my business. I love this place — it’s my … everything.”

Bala said the overnight melee was disturbing.