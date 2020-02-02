Mommy Talk returns: From cuddles to tantrums

When I started here as a young reporter, then Journal Times reporters Marci Laehr Tenuta and Janine Anderson used to write a Mommy Talk column. I looked at them each day in awe. Somehow they were raising children, getting to work and looking good while doing it all.

Now, 12 years later, I have my own three children and somehow each day, my husband and I get them up and to school or day care and then get ourselves to work. Honestly, each and every day, I’m not sure how it happens.

My children are now ages 7, 5 and almost 2. I want to say every day is a perfect delight, but every parent knows that would be a lie. I love the morning cuddles and I love the little moments when I look in awe after my children just said something really intelligent or kind.

Then other moments I need to just step back and remind myself to breathe. That moment happened last week when I was in the store and my two oldest daughters pushed the cart into a giant beer display, nearly knocking it over.

“Don’t touch anything,” I said, trying to get out of the store as quickly as we could.

Somehow that translated into one of my daughters taking off her coat and hat and standing on it crying because I told her she couldn’t touch anything.