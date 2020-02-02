Mommy Talk returns: From cuddles to tantrums

When I started here as a young reporter, then Journal Times reporters Marci Laehr Tenuta and Janine Anderson used to write a Mommy Talk column. I looked at them each day in awe. Somehow they were raising children, getting to work and looking good while doing it all.
Now, 12 years later, I have my own three children and somehow each day, my husband and I get them up and to school or day care and then get ourselves to work. Honestly, each and every day, I’m not sure how it happens.
My children are now ages 7, 5 and almost 2. I want to say every day is a perfect delight, but every parent knows that would be a lie. I love the morning cuddles and I love the little moments when I look in awe after my children just said something really intelligent or kind.
Then other moments I need to just step back and remind myself to breathe. That moment happened last week when I was in the store and my two oldest daughters pushed the cart into a giant beer display, nearly knocking it over.
“Don’t touch anything,” I said, trying to get out of the store as quickly as we could.
Somehow that translated into one of my daughters taking off her coat and hat and standing on it crying because I told her she couldn’t touch anything.
I’m not sure exactly how she came to the conclusion that I meant that she couldn’t touch her coat or hat. But she did. There I was in the store with a sobbing child. I was just trying to get them out of there while trying to talk peacefully.
We were even supposed to buy ice cream. In fact it was in the cart. Needless to say, we didn’t buy the ice cream. That is what you call one of those hard moments of being a parent.
I wish I could say parenting was perfect. But it’s not. That day was rough.
But by the next day, I was reading with my 7-year-old daughter and I could not get over the fact that she was actually reading a book. I helped her with a few words, but for the most part she was reading and comprehending it.
Then, my 5-year-old wrote a full thank-you letter by herself. I spelled everything for her, but she wrote the entire note. (Sorry grandma and grandpa, I don’t think you received that note because we lost it before it made it in the mail.) And, my almost 2-year-old picked up all her toys by herself and gave me a huge hug.
It was a pretty-perfect day.
Now that Armin Brott has stopped writing his syndicated parenting column, I thought it could be a chance for me to write a little about what it’s like to be a mommy.
I’m going to admit that being a working parent, I’m not always going to have time to write a mommy talk column. In fact, I may never have time again. Yet, at the same time, I think it will be fun for my girls and myself to look back at what life was like with three little ones running around.
Some will say I’ll miss all this when they are grown. They’ll say this time goes by fast. Living it day by day, it’s hard to imagine that now.
But I know I’ll look back and long for the mornings when my little girls climb in bed with me and ask for one more minute of cuddles before we start the day.
Stephanie Jones is the managing editor of The Journal Times. She can be reached at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com