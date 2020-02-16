Mommy Talk: How the quiet of night makes all the chaos go away

Sitting here at night with my three angels sleeping near me, life seems so perfect. It’s quiet. They are beautiful all snuggled in bed.

I almost want to hug them. But I know better. It’s like that moment where a new mom wants to pick up her beautiful baby but knows if she does, the baby will wake and the calm will all be gone.

At the end of the day it’s easy to forget all the chaos from the day.

There was the yelling don’t put your sister’s stuffed animal in the fridge.

Ten minutes into the car ride, no we are not home yet.

Eleven minutes in, no we are not home yet.

Two minutes later, no we are still not home (mind you this was a five-hour car ride home from up north so there was still a lot of car ride left).

There was the moment at breakfast where they ate more syrup than pancakes. Somehow, while not watching, the syrup was gone but only about a bite of pancake was gone.

For the sake of this article I am lumping together multiple days worth of incidents from this past week, including a night in a hotel. But they are all true examples.

There was the pouring chocolate syrup on a wrap.