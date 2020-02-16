Mommy Talk: How the quiet of night makes all the chaos go away

Sitting here at night with my three angels sleeping near me, life seems so perfect. It’s quiet. They are beautiful all snuggled in bed.
I almost want to hug them. But I know better. It’s like that moment where a new mom wants to pick up her beautiful baby but knows if she does, the baby will wake and the calm will all be gone.
At the end of the day it’s easy to forget all the chaos from the day.
There was the yelling don’t put your sister’s stuffed animal in the fridge.
Ten minutes into the car ride, no we are not home yet.
Eleven minutes in, no we are not home yet.
Two minutes later, no we are still not home (mind you this was a five-hour car ride home from up north so there was still a lot of car ride left).
There was the moment at breakfast where they ate more syrup than pancakes. Somehow, while not watching, the syrup was gone but only about a bite of pancake was gone.
For the sake of this article I am lumping together multiple days worth of incidents from this past week, including a night in a hotel. But they are all true examples.
There was the pouring chocolate syrup on a wrap.
“Why did you do that?” I ask.
“I asked permission, you just didn’t hear me,” the middle child says.
I just shake my head.
Yet, through it all, we accomplished a lot this week.
We figured out an old lady costume to celebrate the 100th day of school complete with a cane and flour in the hair to make it gray.
We replenished the stock of diapers at day care.
The kids made amazing valentine’s boxes, one designed as a castle and the other as a snowman.
And they brought fun treats to school — store bought of course with no peanuts to meet school rules.
I even made it to the store and bought healthy food and worked out three times. That is a huge accomplishment for any mom or anyone for that matter.
For now it’s quiet and the song comes on from “A Star is Born,” the movie I saw with my husband two years ago. We used to go to movies a lot. Then ... we had kids.
I miss those days. But the little valentines we have now are so much more.
Watching them sleep, life seems pretty perfect.
For those with new babies, sleep will return one day. One day, you and baby will sleep all the way through the night. You’ll wake up in disbelief. But in the meantime if you are waking up in the middle of the night, thank God for Netflix and Hulu and make the most of your 2 a.m. wake up.
And know that eventually they will sleep.
Stephanie Jones is the managing editor at The Journal Times. She has three little girls. She is winging this parenting thing just like all other parents. But you can reach her at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com.