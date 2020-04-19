Mommy Talk from home week 5: Family time, tears and furloughs

On Easter, my two oldest daughters split a makeshift wishbone. My oldest daughter lost, but she said, “That’s OK. My wish came true. It was to spend more time as a family.”
That made my heart happy, but sadly every moment is not like that during this time of social distancing.
I am still working from home and my husband is going in to work and that means the kids don’t get the attention they desperately need and want.
The first two weeks it was a novelty for them to stay home and they were good about switching between screentime and playing. They even thought it was fun for mom to play teacher. They actually had fun doing their homework sheets and were so proud to show off what they could do. It was nice to see them do math problems and work on reading.
But now in week five, it’s not as fun for mom to be playing teacher. Wednesday they didn’t want to do any work. And Thursday, I vowed to have a good day so we started the day getting drive-thru McDonald’s breakfast. We got out of the house and had a great breakfast and then we started homework before I started work.
That is where the frustration started. The first two weeks, kids were happy to do school work. But not anymore. Everything was a challenge. My 5-year-old refused to write her name. And then her assignment was coloring in words that started with a G and she couldn’t color in the grapes. She just couldn’t.
Same with my 7-year-old. I narrowed down her packet to make her work more manageable and she started on her math. When she struggled, I told her to write out numbers 1 to 20 to figure it out. But she couldn’t. She just couldn’t do it.
And yes, as a parent I cried. It’s hard to do it all. And I know, even though they act happy for the most part, they are struggling.
They talk to friends and grandparents on Facebook messenger and even had group calls — which has its own problems. But it’s still hard.
Over the last few weeks, we have all gotten to that point, where things are just so frustrating.
My 2-year-old daughter is still going to daycare and in the first weeks, I certainly went through periods of guilt over that. But every family has to do what works right for them. I wouldn’t be able to write stories and help put out a newspaper with a 2-year-old at home.
For now, this coming week I’ll be home with all three completely because I’ll be on furlough for a week because of cost constraints due to the coronavirus Safer at Home order.
Everyone is taking two weeks of unpaid furlough at The Journal Times to help save money, spread out over the next three months.
The stimulus check that we received will come in handy, and I’m trying to stay positive when thinking about spending a full week with the kids where I can give them my undivided attention with no work.
But like everyone, I do hope this can be over soon.
At the paper we still have a dedicated news staff working to ensure the community knows what is going on locally and around the globe.
Our advertising team is continuing to help businesses get out the word about what they are offering.
And our carriers are continuing to get the paper to people’s homes every day — an especially important role now that many people cannot leave their homes and depend on the paper for information.
Stephanie Jones is the managing editor of The Journal Times. She has three little girls, ages 2, 5 and 7. She can be reached at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com—if the email can wait a week until she is back after her furlough week. If the email is urgent, contact pete.wicklund@journaltimes.com.
