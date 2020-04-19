Mommy Talk from home week 5: Family time, tears and furloughs

Same with my 7-year-old. I narrowed down her packet to make her work more manageable and she started on her math. When she struggled, I told her to write out numbers 1 to 20 to figure it out. But she couldn’t. She just couldn’t do it.

And yes, as a parent I cried. It’s hard to do it all. And I know, even though they act happy for the most part, they are struggling.

They talk to friends and grandparents on Facebook messenger and even had group calls — which has its own problems. But it’s still hard.

Over the last few weeks, we have all gotten to that point, where things are just so frustrating.

My 2-year-old daughter is still going to daycare and in the first weeks, I certainly went through periods of guilt over that. But every family has to do what works right for them. I wouldn’t be able to write stories and help put out a newspaper with a 2-year-old at home.

For now, this coming week I’ll be home with all three completely because I’ll be on furlough for a week because of cost constraints due to the coronavirus Safer at Home order.

Everyone is taking two weeks of unpaid furlough at The Journal Times to help save money, spread out over the next three months.