Mom of 3 selected for day of pampering by women-owned collaborative in Mount Pleasant for Mother's Day

However, it was many women volunteering their time and talent to give Lilly a full day of pampering that included a manicure, makeover, a hair cut, lunch, an outfit, accessories and much more.

“How beautiful this is,” Stamayannos said. “The whole community is coming together to give something without expecting anything in return.”

However, it wasn’t just about the outward appearance.

Kristy Jean, the author of “Decision Permission: Five States of Support for Every Level of Decision Making,” was also on hand to sign books and talk about strategies for living life true to oneself, despite the struggles and challenges.

Empowerment

Sola Salon is a collection of independent business owners, each with their own studio within the salon.

For example, Lilly had her manicure with Guadalupe Torres, the owner of Soulene Nail Studio; and her makeover was across the hall with Crystal Gonzalez, who owns Creations by Crystal.