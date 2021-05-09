 Skip to main content
Mom of 3 selected for day of pampering by women-owned collaborative in Mount Pleasant for Mother's Day
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY

Mom of 3 selected for day of pampering by women-owned collaborative in Mount Pleasant for Mother's Day

Lilly Bryant

Lilly Brant, who was nominated for a day of pampering at Sola Salon, gets a hug from a relative. 

 Dee Hölzel

MOUNT PLEASANT — “I never get this kind of treatment,” Lilly Bryant said. “I’m always on the go.”

Bryant was the lucky mom whose name was drawn for a day of pampering at Sola Salon in Mount Pleasant.

“It was an amazing day,” Lilly said.

A new report has said that pregnant women and new mothers are more likely to suffer from poor mental health in the pandemic. According to researchers, six in ten mothers had substantial concerns about their mental health.

People were allowed to nominate a mother who deserved a full makeover due to the circumstances in their lives. Once the nominations were in, a name was pulled.

Bryant was nominated by her aunt, Mary Bryant.

Mary said she nominated her niece, who has had a stressful two years due to personal circumstances. She handled her situation, continued working as a teacher, and took care of her family — including her three children, “and she’s done it with class,” Mary said.

Lilly Bryant

Stylist Sandra Soma gives Lilly Bryant a new look. 

Pampering

The Mother’s Day pampering was the idea of Suyen Stamayannos, who owns Wings Studio and Boutique at Sola Salon, who hopes to make it a tradition and grow the idea into other avenues.

However, it was many women volunteering their time and talent to give Lilly a full day of pampering that included a manicure, makeover, a hair cut, lunch, an outfit, accessories and much more.

“How beautiful this is,” Stamayannos said. “The whole community is coming together to give something without expecting anything in return.”

However, it wasn’t just about the outward appearance.

Kristy Jean, the author of “Decision Permission: Five States of Support for Every Level of Decision Making,” was also on hand to sign books and talk about strategies for living life true to oneself, despite the struggles and challenges.

Empowerment

Sola Salon is a collection of independent business owners, each with their own studio within the salon.

For example, Lilly had her manicure with Guadalupe Torres, the owner of Soulene Nail Studio; and her makeover was across the hall with Crystal Gonzalez, who owns Creations by Crystal.

Stamayannos explained it is all about empowering women: the day of pampering, the collection of business owners, their volunteerism; it all comes back to the same thing, empowering women.

