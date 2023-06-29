RACINE — Loreen Greene Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, announced her retirement after a 41-year career with the local newspaper, a division of Lee Enterprises.

Mohr, 59, began her career on Oct. 26, 1981, right after her graduation from Park High School. Her love of typing led her to studies in the business co-op program and learning clerical skills.

Mohr’s role as community coordinator included gathering, editing and publishing submitted local community news for various sections of The Journal Times, most notably the Community, Get Out & About, A+ and Family & Life sections. Mohr was also instrumental in gathering and processing the news for the yearly Summer Fun Guide, and local high school and college graduates.

“It has been my honor to serve Racine County in the important role of getting their news out through the local newspaper,” said Mohr. “Racine is an amazing city with a lot of amazing people who care about this community. As a Racine native I share that same sentiment. I love Racine.”

Mohr was honored by Artroots writer-in-residence Jeanne Arnold as the first UNsung Woman in March of 2022.

Mohr credits many mentors over the years who’ve helped her become the journalist she is today. Influencing her the most was Emmert Dose, a 91-year-old Journal Times retiree who continues to write a monthly column called As I See It for the newspaper.

Mohr plans to spend more time with family and friends and especially her granddaughter. She also looks forward to volunteering, traveling, motorcycle riding, camping, reading, crocheting and dancing to good rock music.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for me to retire from a long career that I really enjoyed,” said Mohr. “I will miss the people I’ve worked with in this community. And most of all my colleagues. I’ve had the pleasure of working with numerous talented and creative individuals; many that have resulted in lifelong friendships.

“I’m really looking forward to this next chapter of my life. I cannot wait to travel this beautiful country.”