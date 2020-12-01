Modine taps Brinker as new president, CEO

RACINE — After a nearly four-month search, Modine Manufacturing Co. on Monday announced Neil D. Brinker as its new president and chief executive officer, effective today. Brinker also was named to its Board of Directors.
“We are very excited to name Neil as our next president and CEO,” said Marsha Williams, chair of the Modine board. “Neil is a proven leader with strong global public company experience across multiple industries. In particular, Neil’s commitment to operational excellence and his diverse experience, along with success executing profitable growth strategies, provide him with the skills needed to drive Modine’s transformation to a diversified industrial company. We look forward to welcoming Neil to our team.”
A leader in thermal management technology and solutions with global manufacturing operations in North and South America, Europe and Asia, Modine has been led since Aug. 4 by interim president and chief executive officer Michael B. “Mick” Lucareli, a 20-plus year Modine veteran who will continue with the company as chief financial officer.
Lucareli was appointed interim president and CEO after Thomas A. Burke stepped down after 12 years as president and CEO. Burke remained with Modine in a senior advisory role until Aug. 28.
“The Board would like to thank Mick Lucareli for his tremendous leadership as our interim president and chief executive officer,” Williams said. “Mick … will be a great resource for Neil.”
Brinker brings global view, experience
Brinker looks forward to joining Modine, which maintains its world headquarters at 1500 DeKoven Ave., Racine.
Modine specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly-engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: Commercial and Industrial Solutions, Building HVAC Systems, Heavy Duty Equipment, and Automotive.
“Modine has a long history of providing technical leadership and innovation in thermal management,” Brinker said. “The need for sophisticated thermal solutions is accelerating every day, and Modine has the reputation, intellectual knowhow, and talent to become more growth-focused in this rapidly transforming world. I am looking forward to leading this team and accelerating our momentum as we fully transform into a more diversified thermal management solutions provider.”
Since May, Brinker had been president and CEO of Denver-based Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., having joined AE in June 2018 as its executive vice president and chief operating officer, where he led global sales, marketing, engineering and operations for the company’s semiconductor, telecom and networking, data center, industrial, and medical markets. At AE, Brinker oversaw a team of 12,000 employees and led the consolidation of the company’s global operations to identify and capture organizational synergies.
Brinker brings to Modine extensive transactional experience leading merger- and-acquisition integration at AE and doubling inorganic revenue while divesting non-core assets. Brinker, the company said, also has a passion for continuous improvement and process standardization, which will fit well with Modine’s inorganic and organic growth strategies.
Before joining AE, Brinker served as group president at Northbrook, Ill.-based IDEX Corp. from July 2015 to June 2018. Brinker also held numerous management roles with Washington, D.C.-based Danaher Corp. and various operations roles with General Motors.
Brinker holds a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University, a master’s in engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University.
