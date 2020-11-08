Modine reports increased operating income, net earnings; to sell portion of automotive business

“This transaction accelerates Modine’s transformation to become a diversified industrial company with higher operating margins, lower capital intensity and greater free cash flow generation. The enhanced operating profile resulting from this transaction is a critical component of our strategic objectives and will allow us to provide additional capital and resources to accelerate the growth of our commercial HVAC and data center businesses. We are pleased to have completed this phase of the process and are excited to take the next steps in our strategic growth plan.”

Share repurchase program

In a move said to demonstrate the confidence of company leaders in Modine’s future, the company announced Thursday that its board of directors had authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million in Modine’s New York Stock Exchange common stock shares over the next two years.

The authorization does not require the repurchase of shares or of a specific number of shares.