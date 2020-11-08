Modine reports increased operating income, net earnings; to sell portion of automotive business

RACINE — Weathering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Modine Manufacturing Co. on Thursday announced in its quarterly earnings report that improving market conditions and the implementation of cost reductions had resulted in higher margins, earnings and cash flow.
With fiscal 2020 revenues of $2 billion, the Racine-based based thermal management technology and solutions provider's second quarter net sales of $461.4 million represented an 8% decrease from $500.2 million the prior year. The company reported operating income of $28.5 million, up $22.5 million, and net earnings of $8.9 million, up $13.7 million. Sales declines were primarily driven by market-related volume declines in Modine’s Commercial and Industrial Solutions, Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.
Modine, 1500 DeKoven Ave., also reported earnings per share of $0.17, compared with a $0.09 loss per share the year prior, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.43 as compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 the year prior. The company credited the increases primarily to higher operating earnings compared to the prior year, $28.5 million versus $6 million.
The company, has global operations in North and South America, Europe and Asia, also recorded a significant year-over-year improvement in cash flow, with $75 million from operating activities and $69.5 million of free cash flow in the quarter.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended Sept. 30 was $87.3 million, an increase of $69.8 million from the year prior. Free cash flow for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $72.7 million, a $96.6 million improvement from the year prior, primarily resulting from improved working capital in part due to improved inventory management, lower capital expenditure, and lower cash restructuring and strategy payments.
Cash payments for restructuring activities and automotive strategy and separation costs during the first six months of fiscal 2021 were $11.6 million.
Modine lowered its leverage ratio to pre-pandemic levels. Net debt was $341.9 million as of Sept. 30, a decrease of $69.6 million from the end of fiscal 2020.
“We are very pleased with our second-quarter results, which well exceeded our expectations,” said Modine Interim Chief Executive Officer Michael B. “Mick” Lucareli.
“Higher than anticipated sales combined with cost reduction measures allowed us to deliver much improved margins, earnings and cash flow. We are seeing slow but steady recovery in most of our end markets and geographies. This, along with continued controls over capex (capital expenditure) spending and positive working capital performance, led to record cash flow this quarter."
Guidance provided
Based on current exchange rates, market outlook and business forecast, Modine provided guidance for fiscal 2021, projecting a full fiscal year-over-year sales decline of 7-12%, and adjusted EDITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $155-165 million.
“Based on the strong second quarter results, we are proving our outlook for the full fiscal year,” Lucareli said. “Like many companies, our sales and earnings outlook remains highly uncertain, but based on current market conditions, we expect sequential revenue improvement in the third and fourth quarters.
We expect some cost increases in the second half of our fiscal year, particularly related to higher metals prices and employee compensation expense, as we reverse some of the temporary cost control measures taken earlier in the year.”
Sale of most automotive business
Last week, Modine also announced the sale of the majority of its automotive business to Maumee, Ohio-based Dana, Inc., which specializes in power conveyance and energy management systems.
The sale encompasses the liquid-cooled portion of Modine’s automotive business, which represents about 70% of the company’s automotive segment. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.
"This is a critical step in our strategic transformation and allows us to avoid significant liabilities and cash investments to complete necessary restructuring in our automotive business,” Lucareil said.
According to regulatory filings by NYSE-traded Dana, the purchase price was $1, plus the assumption of certain liabilities, including around $2 million in debt and $15 million in unfunded pension liability.
Dana expects the acquisition to add about $300 million in revenue to its Power Technologies unit based on 2019 results and contribute $30 million in adjusted EBITDA on a post-synergy basis. Dana’s purchase of Modine’s light vehicle thermal business is expected to grow Dana’s Power Technologies business by about 30%.
Modine officials said the sale enhances the company’s focus on higher returning businesses where the company has demonstrated an ability to successfully drive both organic and inorganic growth. The move also allows Modine to avoid significant liabilities required to complete necessary restructuring and future cast investments, and allows the company to significantly reduce is its future capital spending needed, leading to higher cash flow.
“We are pleased to announce the sale of our automotive business to Dana in a mutually beneficial strategic transaction,” Lucareli said.
“This transaction accelerates Modine’s transformation to become a diversified industrial company with higher operating margins, lower capital intensity and greater free cash flow generation. The enhanced operating profile resulting from this transaction is a critical component of our strategic objectives and will allow us to provide additional capital and resources to accelerate the growth of our commercial HVAC and data center businesses. We are pleased to have completed this phase of the process and are excited to take the next steps in our strategic growth plan.”
Share repurchase program
In a move said to demonstrate the confidence of company leaders in Modine’s future, the company announced Thursday that its board of directors had authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million in Modine’s New York Stock Exchange common stock shares over the next two years.
The authorization does not require the repurchase of shares or of a specific number of shares.
Decisions to repurchase shares or suspend the program will be made at the company’s discretion based on a number of factors, including management’s ongoing assessments of Modine’s capital needs, share price, and general market conditions, including the impact of COVID-19 on the national and global economy and Modine’s business, suppliers, customers and employees.
“Our board of directors and management team are confident in the future of our business and in our ability to continue to execute on our strategic objectives,” Lucareli said.
“We believe our disciplined capital allocation methodology will allow us to continue to deliver our balance sheet while returning value to our shareholders both through execution of our growth strategy and through opportunistic repurchases.”
