RACINE — Modine Manufacturing Co. this week announced a Modine Foundation contribution of $200,000 over five years to Higher Expectations for Racine County.

The mission of Higher Expectations, a nonprofit agency formed in 2014, is to engage community partners, align efforts and maximize resources to promote excellence and equity in education and employment outcomes in Racine County. It focuses on aligning community efforts and tracking progress on key outcomes from birth to successful employment and is part of the StriveTogether “cradle to career” network.

StriveTogether is a national movement with the purpose of helping every child succeed in school and life, regardless of race, zip code or circumstance.

“Modine has always been proud to foster relationships and invest in the communities we work and live in, and the Higher Expectations program is a perfect example,” stated Modine President and CEO Tom Burke. “Making a commitment that focuses on improved outcomes for residents in Racine County is a win-win situation for everyone involved.”

Higher Expectations focuses on further engaging employers, community members and partners to strengthen education and employment outcomes. Higher Expectations also engages their state-level partners to begin to influence state policy to improve outcomes for Wisconsin, with Racine County leading the way.

“Modine’s contribution demonstrates their ongoing role as a lead supporter of the Higher Expectations initiative and serves as an inspiration for other business and community leaders to step up and actively participate,” stated Higher Expectations Executive Director Jeff Neubauer. “Their generous support is crucial in helping us to achieve our vision of having a Racine County workforce that is fully capable and employed.”

Modine Foundation has been supporting Higher Expectations since 2018.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke

