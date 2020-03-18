Mobile testing sites being implemented in Racine County

Available by doctor’s orders only, the testing facility was arranged to prevent patients who might have COVID-19 from spreading the illness inside hospital facilities, said Ric Schmidt, president and CEO of Froedtert South.

“We have some very sick patients on both hospital campuses, so we need to do all we can to remove the potential that someone who has the COVID-19 disease is coming into the clinics,” he said.

What should people do if they think they may have symptoms or have been exposed to coronavirus?

Anyone who believes they may have had contact with someone who is confirmed to have or is being evaluated for the novel coronavirus should contact their physician, Ascension stated in a news release.

To help prevent the spread of disease, the CDC recommends that individuals call ahead before going to a doctor's office or emergency room and inform clinical staff about symptoms and any recent travel.