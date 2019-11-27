Mobile Market needs volunteers, more shoppers to continue serving food deserts

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Mobile Market is working to build momentum in its effort to bring an oasis to some of the county’s food deserts. The goal is to have the one-aisle grocery store on wheels open every day in Racine and/or Kenosha counties at as many as 35 locations.

“We bring grocery shopping to where people are and where they congregate,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force, a regional food bank and advocacy organization.

The majority of the City of Racine is considered to be a food desert, which means “parts of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods,” according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The desert is defined by one of two measures: if an area’s income is so low that healthy food is tough to access for the typical resident, or if there aren’t any quality and affordable supermarkets nearby.

Different tracts of Racine fall into both categories, as do slices of Mount Pleasant and parts of Caledonia.

The Racine Mobile Market only sporadically serves the east side of the county right now, having been open five times so far with another five stops scheduled before the end of the year, and is still working toward the eventual goal of having 35 regular locations.