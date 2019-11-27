Mobile Market needs volunteers, more shoppers to continue serving food deserts

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Mobile Market is working to build momentum in its effort to bring an oasis to some of the county’s food deserts. The goal is to have the one-aisle grocery store on wheels open every day in Racine and/or Kenosha counties at as many as 35 locations.
“We bring grocery shopping to where people are and where they congregate,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force, a regional food bank and advocacy organization.
The majority of the City of Racine is considered to be a food desert, which means “parts of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods,” according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
The desert is defined by one of two measures: if an area’s income is so low that healthy food is tough to access for the typical resident, or if there aren’t any quality and affordable supermarkets nearby.
Different tracts of Racine fall into both categories, as do slices of Mount Pleasant and parts of Caledonia.
The Racine Mobile Market only sporadically serves the east side of the county right now, having been open five times so far with another five stops scheduled before the end of the year, and is still working toward the eventual goal of having 35 regular locations.
The shelves and refrigerators of the market are stocked with fresh produce, meat, juice and milk, sold at a 25% discount of grocery store prices, courtesy of Mount Pleasant-based Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly. The market accepts FoodShare QUEST, debit or credit cards, but does not accept cash.
But the Hunger Task Force hopes to expand the Mobile Market’s service range west of the Interstate. There are two federally defined food deserts west of I-94 in Racine County: one taking up most of northeastern Burlington, and the other between Union Grove and Eagle Lake in Dover.
Although it’s open to everyone, Tussler said that the Mobile Market best serves people who are elderly or have a disability.
“When we bring the market to a senior-living facility or an organization for people with disabilities, then people can shop where they are, and they don’t have to worry about finding a ride to a grocery store,” Tussler said.
Successes, shortcomings so far
“(It) takes word of mouth to build the market sales so please encourage the people you know to shop the market,” Rick Lewandowski, Hunger Task Force’s senior services manager, said in an email last week.
In that email, he also called for more volunteers who can help serve the customers.
“The market operates best when there is a volunteer at each door. We need your help to recruit volunteers,” he said.
To volunteer, contact Hunger Task Force’s Margaret Gerrits at Margaret.Gerrits@hungertaskforce.org or by phone at 414-238-6498.
The effort has strong support from community leaders. Racine Mayor Cory Mason and multiple aldermen have continuously emphasized the importance of treating Racine’s food desert problem. And the experienced leadership of the Hunger Task Force brings expertise on how to run a Mobile Market, since it already has one in Milwaukee.
Customer reviews have been good, too. The shoppers who The Journal Times have spoken with have all appreciate how easy it is to grocery shop quickly at the Mobile Market, and in convenient locations too.
There are also a couple brick-and-mortar plans that could help fill in Racine’s food deserts, including two different small groceries planned for Downtown Racine, as well as the slow-to-start Wild Root Market co-op, although there have been some significant financial roadblocks with that project.
By the numbers
The McMynn Towers stop on Nov. 8 saw the highest revenue total, with $468.43 from 20 transactions — just barely short of the goal of $500 of spending per site, which typically takes around 35 shoppers when the Mobile Market sets up shop in Milwaukee.
Oakview Manor saw the most total customers so far, with 28 transactions totally $317.61.
The slowest sales day so far was at Lincoln School Apartments, 1130 Carlisle Ave., where only five transactions were made, totaling $53.39.
The other three Mobile Market visits were at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., with 14 transactions totaling $264.20; at Knapp School, 2701 17th St., with 27 transactions totaling $287.09; and at Lincoln Manor, 5801 16th St., Mount Pleasant, with 27 transactions for $456.42.
Where will the mobile market be next?
Monday, Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m.-noon
- — Oakview Manor, 4720 Byrd Ave., Racine
Monday, Dec. 9, 2-3:30 p.m.
- — Lincoln School Historical Apartments, 1130 Carlisle Ave., Racine
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m.-noon
- — Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2-3:30 p.m.
- — Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., Racine
Friday, Dec. 13, 10-11:30 a.m.
- — Lincoln Manor
Monday, Jan. 13, 10:30 a.m.-noon
- — Oakview Manor
Monday, Jan. 13, 2-3:30 p.m.
- — Lincoln School Historical Apartments
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m.-noon
- — Bryant Community Center
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2-3:30 p.m.
- — Knapp Elementary School
Friday, Jan. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. — Lincoln Manor