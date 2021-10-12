Mobile food pantry today at Bryant Center

RACINE — Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will host a mobile food pantry from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.
The program brings healthy food directly to high-need areas. Refrigerated trucks transport the food in pre-packed boxes, or through a farmer’s market-style distribution where clients take what they need, free of charge. Clients will needs to bring reusable bags, boxes or carts.
The pantry is sponsored by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and the Bryant Center. Call 262-636-9235 for more information.