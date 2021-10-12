 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mobile food pantry today at Bryant Center
0 Comments
web only

Mobile food pantry today at Bryant Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will host a mobile food pantry from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

The program brings healthy food directly to high-need areas. Refrigerated trucks transport the food in pre-packed boxes, or through a farmer’s market-style distribution where clients take what they need, free of charge. Clients will needs to bring reusable bags, boxes or carts.

The pantry is sponsored by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and the Bryant Center. Call 262-636-9235 for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: What's Happening with Redistricting?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News