MOUNT PLEASANT — The much-delayed Highway MM reconstruction is coming to a close after more than a year of missed deadlines and frustration, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Final paving work is on track to be finished by the end of the day Thursday, and final lane markings and signage are scheduled to be in place by next Wednesday, DOT spokesman Michael Pyritz said Wednesday.
But the DOT may have made an error in the road signs installed at the intersection of highways MM and 38. Jim Behling, who lives on Old Mill Drive, said he believes the name on two of the street signs is incorrect.
The road north of Highway 38 that runs between Timer’s Beverage Center and the former Riverside Inn is called Old Mill Drive. It curves slightly and becomes Old Mill Road within a quarter-mile of the intersection.
But the street signs at the intersection of Highway 38 say “Old Mill Drive.” They are supposed to say “Old Mill Road,” according to Behling.
City of Racine plats list the road as Old Mill Drive, said John Rooney, assistant commissioner of public works. The DOT would have been responsible for the signs because it is a state project, but Pyritz was not able to confirm if the signage discrepancy was an error.
The $5.3 million MM project, which is reconstructing the length of MM plus areas of Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue), began last April but quickly succumbed to deadline issues. Caledonia-based Cornerstone Pavers, the contractor on the project, has drawn criticism from local officials due to its handling of the project.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in November, “If it were up to me, Cornerstone Pavers would never have a project in Racine County ever again.”
This April, Cornerstone was passed over for a City of Racine project despite being the lowest bidder, and in March the city also rejected Cornerstone’s application to be a prequalified city contractor.
