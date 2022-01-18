MLK's legacy is marked also calls for economic change

RACINE — It was probably warm in the packed Alabama church Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave the speech on the evening of Dec. 5, 1955, that ignited the Montgomery Bus Boycott from being a one-day event into a 382-day protest that brought about desegregation of that city’s buses.

In a sketch during Monday’s MLK Day event at Festival Hall, Alderman John Tate II played the role of King, channeling the late civil rights hero’s unmistakable powerful speaking voice as one of America’s greatest orators. Those portraying the churchgoers in the church fanned themselves, as if it was as hot in Festival Hall Monday as it would’ve been that winter in the deep South.

Tate’s recitation of that 5-minute speech Monday served as a reminder that the injustices King fought against were not only racial. As King said that day in 1955, and Tate said Monday: “I want to say that in all of our actions we must stick together. Unity is the great need of the hour, and if we are united we can get many of the things that we not only desire but which we justly deserve. And don’t let anybody frighten you. We are not afraid of what we are doing because we are doing it within the law.

“There is never a time in our American democracy that we must ever think we’re wrong when we protest. We reserve that right. When labor all over this nation came to see that it would be trampled over by capitalistic power, it was nothing wrong with labor getting together and organizing and protesting for its rights.”

Tate’s re-enactment, video of which can be found at JournalTimes.com, received a lengthy round of applause, even as he shyly returned to his seat.

It served as a reminder that King’s civil rights work was not limited to matters of race, that his dream was not only of “little black boys and little black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers” but also for a more equitable society along economic lines.

“The entire black community was able to organize,” Racine Women for Racial Justice founder Kelly Scroggins-Powell, emcee of Monday’s event, said of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. “Economics matter ... when we begin to hit people in their pocketbooks, they notice.”

Added keynote speaker Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul: “When people work together, when they make sure their voices are heard, change can happen.”

Another sketch performed Monday depicted the women of the Women’s Political Council who organized to spread the word about the boycott. They made the leaflets that let Montgomery’s black community know the protest was on — another overlooked story to show that the Civil Rights Movement was not just the work of those whom history remembers, like Rosa Parks and Malcolm X and MLK, but also many women behind the scenes, like Jo Ann Robinson, president of the WPC at the time.

Racine’s theme for MLK Day this year was “Where Do We Go From Here? Chaos or Rebuilding Our Community.” That was inspired by King’s 1967 book “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”

In that book, MLK wrote: “We know full well that racism is still that hound of hell which dogs the tracks of our civilization. Racism is no mere American phenomenon. Its vicious grasp knows no geographical boundaries. In fact, racism and its perennial ally — economic exploitation — provide the key to understanding most of the international complications of this generation.”

The same year that book was published, King said in a speech in Chicago: “We cry out against welfare handouts to the poor but generously approve an oil depletion allowance to make the rich, richer … what they truly advocate is socialism for the rich and capitalism for the poor.”

