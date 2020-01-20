MLK Day: Two Racine nonprofits and a financial cooperative honored

“Injustice wasn’t part of my reality at the time,” she said. As White grew older, she said she came to realize that is not true. “Parts of his dream have not yet come to fruition,” White said, pointing out that many issue — like over-policing, an excess of single-parent households and the persistence of explicit racial prejudice — still stand in the way of true equality.

But progress is being made.

During Saturday’s ceremony, a local financial cooperative and two nonprofits were honored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. By giving each of them a Civil Service Award, the community center wanted to honor them not only for making an impact on patrons of the community center, but also the community at large.

Kingdom Builders

This nonprofit helps out the community center directly by providing lunches and snacks for the facility.

“It’s not just filling our stomach, it’s filling our hearts,” said Duncan Cortez, recreation supervisor for the community center.

Kingdom Builders, led by Ron Tatum and Pastor Leon Brown Sr., does far more than help out at the community center.