MLK Day: Two Racine nonprofits and a financial cooperative honored

RACINE — In the 1960s, Racine’s community centers were still segregated by race. And they weren’t all integrated (thanks to local advocacy) until years after the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“This is where our civil rights story occurred,” Mayor Cory Mason said Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, during a ceremony that honored King and three local groups that live up to his legacy.
Racine’s civil rights story is still being told.
When Tasia White, the principal at 21st Century Preparatory School, was a young girl, she said she had the perception that “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream had been realized.”
In his most famous speech, King said “I have a dream that one day little black boys and girls will be holding hands with little white boys and girls.”
White quoted that during her remarks Saturday at Racine’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and said that since she was able to go to school with kids of different races, then she figured King’s dream must have been achieved.
“Injustice wasn’t part of my reality at the time,” she said. As White grew older, she said she came to realize that is not true. “Parts of his dream have not yet come to fruition,” White said, pointing out that many issue — like over-policing, an excess of single-parent households and the persistence of explicit racial prejudice — still stand in the way of true equality.
But progress is being made.
During Saturday’s ceremony, a local financial cooperative and two nonprofits were honored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. By giving each of them a Civil Service Award, the community center wanted to honor them not only for making an impact on patrons of the community center, but also the community at large.
Kingdom Builders
This nonprofit helps out the community center directly by providing lunches and snacks for the facility.
“It’s not just filling our stomach, it’s filling our hearts,” said Duncan Cortez, recreation supervisor for the community center.
Kingdom Builders, led by Ron Tatum and Pastor Leon Brown Sr., does far more than help out at the community center.
One of its trademark ministries is the Kingdom Manna food giveaway, through which food is donated to Racine residents in need every Saturday morning in the parking lot at Horlick Field. The program is entering its 11th year, feeds 50 to 75 people a week, with nearly 3 million pounds of food given to Racine families on a yearly basis.
Despite that, Tatum still made his acceptance speech about others. He called out Dr. Michael Frontier, who was in attendance. Frontier worked for the Racine Unified School District for more than 30 years and is a current School Board member. When Tatum was in sixth grade, Frontier was his principal.
“You were an inspiration to me,” Tatum said to Frontier, before concluding with the words: “Things you do for yourself are gone when you’re gone. Things you do for others can live forever.”
Racine Vocational Ministry
It is the mission of Racine Vocational Ministry to get people jobs, specifically those coming out of the prison system
The faith-based nonprofit is incredibly effective. The average three-year recidivism rate (the chance of someone who has been released from prison to be sent back within 36 months) in Wisconsin was 31.3% as of September 2018. But for those who work with RVS, the recidivism rate is a mere 14%.
Cortez called Racine Vocational Ministry “a jewel.”
And the nonprofit doesn’t only work with ex-cons.
In spring 2019, it ran a four-day job training seminar at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Nine young people showed up. “They came in on Monday as scared kids without confidence,” Cortez recalled. By the end of the week, eight of them had job offers.
Dadra Lockridge was one of the instructors who worked with those kids. Years ago, she had needed Racine Vocational Ministry’s help to get back on her feet “after making some bad choices.” Now she works there as a case manager.
What made her want to come back? “The love that I felt. I wasn’t turned away. I wasn’t shunned,” she said.
Educators Credit Union
It can be a challenge to fund all of the programs the community center organizes on any given day. Money helps. That’s where Educators Credit Union came in.
Cortez explained that the credit union was a cosponsor for the Hot Summer Nights free concert series and the community center’s holiday celebrations. Without ECU’s help, those events may not have been as successful as they were.