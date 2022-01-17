MLK Day a day of remembrance, but more-so a day of action in support of voting rights

“MLK Day has always been a day on, not off,” Martin Luther King III said recently regarding the federal holiday to honor his father, the late civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“When we call for ‘no celebration without legislation,’ we’re not urging Americans not to honor this day — we’re asking people to honor Dr. King through action to protect the right to vote,” King, chairman of the Drum Major Institute, a nonprofit started by his father, said in a statement to The Washington Post published Thursday. “We’re directly calling on Congress not to pay lip service to my father’s ideals without doing the very thing that would protect his legacy: Pass voting rights legislation.”

That message was shared and elevated Monday by Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and others at the annual MLK Day celebration at Festival Hall in Racine.

“When we tamper with the ease of access for people to vote, we tamper with democracy,” said Kelly Scroggins-Powell, emcee of the event and founder of the nonprofit Racine Women for Racial Justice. “I encourage (those in attendance) to use the vote to stand for those who stand for us.”

In the days leading up to and including the celebration of King’s 93rd birthday, several of his descendants marched across the nation, including in Washington, D.C., and in Arizona in support of voting rights, specifically urging the passage of two bills — S.2747, the Freedom to Vote Act, and H.R.4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act — which are currently stalled in Congress; both have passed the House but are expected to not be passed by the Senate.

Robinson said he was inspired by an article by Jelani Cobb, a professor at Columbia University, published last week in The New Yorker magazine.

Robinson said: “It was not lost on him (King) that actions designed to oppress poor black people also oppress poor white people … Dr. King said that racial segregation had begun not simply as an expression as an expression of white supremacy but as a political stratagem employed by the emerging bourbon interest in the South to keep the Southern masses divided and keep Southern labor the cheapest in the land … by creating a hyper-exploited class of black people, white elites could hold down the wages of white workers. Therefore, racism didn’t just injure black people, its immediate object. It took a toll on white laborers, too.”

“I would wager that if Dr. King were with us today, he would argue that the efforts to restrict voting rights hurts all Americans. So, we should not lose sight of that most American of rights and responsibilities, and that is to vote. There is a concerted effort to take away the rights of Americans to vote. So remember, thieves never try spending time and money to steal something that has no value.”

After U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, voted against passage of those bills — he said he was specifically opposed to how those bills would “gut key voter integrity provisions,” particularly restrictions on states looking to pass Voter ID requirements — the Racine Branch of the NAACP called for Gateway Technical College to uninvite Steil from its annual MLK Day event. Gateway upheld its invitation to Steil, but the virtual event was canceled due to illness, the college said.

At Monday’s Festival Hall event, Mason said “we are lucky to live in a democracy,” and mentioned how his daughter, a seventh-grader at Walden Middle School, recently wrote a report on Tunisia. That country was among the first to declare democracy during the Arab Spring in 2011. But in July of last year, Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, suspended its elected government and dismissed the country’s prime minister, giving himself almost sole power over the country.

“There are countries in our world where democracy can flare out,” Mason said. In the U.S., he said, “every living adult has the right to vote … I feel like King’s legacy is needed now more than ever.”

Kaul connected the unsuccessful attempts to stop the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, to the election of America’s first black president, Barack Obama, in 2008. The Oath Keepers, an extremist group that was at the center of organizing the Jan. 6 attack, formed two months after Obama was sworn in, specifically in reaction to Obama. Its leaders have now been criminally charged with seditious conspiracy in their attempt to overturn Biden’s election win and keep Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, in office.

“There is a concerted effort to undermine the progress that has been made as we move to true multiracial democracy, where every voter has an equal opportunity to be heard,” Kaul said.

Will Martin, a Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor, did not speak about voting rights in his speech Monday. He said that “we should not put Dr. King away on a shelf again for another year, from this event to the next. That we commit ourselves, today, to leaving this place and being a part of building a blueprint for a better life for ourselves, and a more just and equitable community, state and nation.”

State Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenosha Democrat whose district includes part of Racine, noted how the Voting Rights Act of 1965 “ushered in years of progress” in the United States, but that much of it was declared unconstitutional in 2013 by the U.S. Supreme Court because one of the formulas within it was based on outdated data. The provisions ruled unconstitutional have not replaced.

The Pew Research Center reported in 2018 that “un the five years since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down key parts of the Voting Rights Act, nearly a thousand polling places have been shuttered across the country, many of them in Southern black communities. The trend continues: This year alone, 10 counties with large black populations in Georgia closed polling spots after a white elections consultant recommended they do so to save money. When the consultant suggested a similar move in (predominantly black) Randolph County, pushback was enough to keep its nine polling places open.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.