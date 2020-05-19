Mixed-use building, fire station no. 2 additions potentially coming to Waterford

Village Administrator Zeke Jackson told The Journal Times that it wasn’t worth giving away taxpayer money for reselling and marketing the site when a developer would benefit largely. The village could do the marketing work itself and not use taxpayer money.

“In the market place that we’re in post-2008, the developers have been winning a lot. We want to see our taxpayers win,” Jackson said. “If we don’t believe in our community, how on earth is any outsider ever going to believe in it?”

The board on May 11 approved a contract for the project, but it will still have to work through some things. Jackson said the village has three letters of interest from existing business owners who are hoping to purchase space in the building, but he did not want to disclose them yet.

Nash told The Journal Times that he worked intensively to get these letters. The building will help to better foster these Waterford businesses, Nash said.

Village President Don Houston and Trustees Troy McReynolds and Pat Goldammer recommended delaying the decision on architectural services by 30-60 days. However, the motion carried to approve the architectural services and continue into the schematic design phase, 4-3.