Mixed-use building, fire station no. 2 additions potentially coming to Waterford

WATERFORD — Waterford is in the midst of some big changes.
The Village Board on May 11 discussed two projects involving architectural services.
One pertains to construction of a new, four-story mixed-use building at the old bowling alley site, 410 E. Main St., and the other is a plan to enlarge Waterford Fire Station No. 2, 819 Mohr Ave.
These two projects are part of adding new life to Waterford.
“It’s all good news,” Trustee Robert Nash told the Journal Times. “There is almost nothing about it that anyone doesn’t like on the Village Board.”
Old bowling alley site
The building planned for the bowling alley site is proposed to be called Village Lofts. It is proposed to consist of about 54,000 square feet with retail on the ground floor, office on the second floor and residential on the third and fourth floors. The project has a lump sum of $290,000.
This has been a project village officials have been studying since 2017. The site at the intersection of Milwaukee and Main streets has been an empty lot since a March 2002 fire destroyed the original River City Lanes bowling alley. The bowling alley later rebuilt at 730 Cornerstone Crossing in the village.
The village purchased the property for $190,000 in 2017 and ran an environmental study on the site, which resulted a clean environmental bill of health earlier this year. Next on the schedule for this project are building designs.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson told The Journal Times that it wasn’t worth giving away taxpayer money for reselling and marketing the site when a developer would benefit largely. The village could do the marketing work itself and not use taxpayer money.
“In the market place that we’re in post-2008, the developers have been winning a lot. We want to see our taxpayers win,” Jackson said. “If we don’t believe in our community, how on earth is any outsider ever going to believe in it?”
The board on May 11 approved a contract for the project, but it will still have to work through some things. Jackson said the village has three letters of interest from existing business owners who are hoping to purchase space in the building, but he did not want to disclose them yet.
Nash told The Journal Times that he worked intensively to get these letters. The building will help to better foster these Waterford businesses, Nash said.
Village President Don Houston and Trustees Troy McReynolds and Pat Goldammer recommended delaying the decision on architectural services by 30-60 days. However, the motion carried to approve the architectural services and continue into the schematic design phase, 4-3.
Even with the uncertainty of the pandemic, the board can move forward with this project at whatever pace it chooses, Nash said.
“All of the board members expressed a strong desire to move ahead with this project which will be the catalyst of the revitalization of Downtown Waterford,” Trustee Robert Nash said. “I am ecstatic. It’s just awesome, all the way around.”
Fire station No. 2
The proposed to enlarge Waterford Fire Station No. 2 calls for an approximate 5,254-square-foot, one-floor addition on the east end for three new garage bays for storage of equipment and training of first responders. A 1,075-square-foot addition would be installed on the west end for sleeping quarters and restrooms.
More space is needed since the station has for all intents and purposes become the only firehouse for the village and because the department now relies on personnel that do shifts on premises with staffing around the clock. Fire Station 1 in Downtown is proposed to be redeveloped into a brewery.
The architecture work is projected to cost $75,000. The board previously approved a total budget of $1.3 million for the project. However, after discussing with Waterford Fire Chief Richard Mueller, the board decided to allow one additional month for any modifications, tabling a decision on the contract.
Before giving a green light to the project, the Village Board asked Jackson to investigate some alternatives, including the possibility of leasing a facility in the Mercury Business Park, the area across from The Equitable Bank along Highway 36.
“It’s a complex project that the village really has gotta take in along with moving parts related to other projects,” Jackson said. “After we’re done looking at the alternatives, we’ll be able to get to a decision point.”
Nash thinks the board should explore any possible options. Still, he’s excited about the project and thinks the board should work toward the goal of adding onto the existing fire department as long as it doesn’t exceed the budget approved amount.
“That is a benefit to our fire department model: One of training and education. Having that facility expanded upon gives us the ability to further educate and train incoming and long standing first responders at our fire department,” Nash said.
