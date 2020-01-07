Mixed reactions to new Racine city committees and appointees

“My opinion is (Mason) is hand-picking whomever he wants on there. He’s not looking for people who have been there for a long time and know what’s going on, he’s just padding committees with people who’ll do what he wants,” said DeMatthew. “This kind of stuff is a real concern.”

It was also a concern voiced by Steven Rogstad, president of Preservation Racine, in his community newsletter published by The Journal Times on Sunday. The only member of the former Landmarks Preservation Commission that was appointed to the Planning, Heritage and Design Committee was Alderman Mollie Jones of the 2nd District.

“So now there is no commission, committee, agency or binding authority within the City of Racine that can promote preservation or refute, argue against or even challenge any development plan that is proposed by the city’s planning or development personnel,” Rogstad wrote. “Moreover, the Common Council has placed itself in an unfortunate position of now only listening to city staff promote development plans without hearing a balanced discussion that involves possible preservation of older buildings and the community’s heritage.”

Some former committee members have a more zen response to the changes, such as Doug Nicholson, who served on the RDA.