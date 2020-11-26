 Skip to main content
Mitchell School staff raises funds to provide 30 families with all the Thanksgiving fixings
Mitchell School staff raises funds to provide 30 families with all the Thanksgiving fixings

RACINE — Mitchell School Directing Principal Priscilla Marquez hopes that its Thanksgiving food giveaway to families in need this week was just the start of similar efforts through the rest of the school year.

Mitchell’s social workers — Susie Brandies, Alissa Burroughs and Kristina Joswiak — headed the food giveaway this year, emailing staff to solicit monetary donations. Donations also came from Racine Unified School District’s Central Office staff, and from Marquez’s family and friends after they found out about the school’s plans through a Facebook post.

“We just wanted to give back to families, just because we know that times are tough, especially with remote learning and all of that,” Marquez said. “We wanted to do something special.”

The goal was to fill 18 to 20 baskets with all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings. The group ended up raising enough money for 30.

The baskets were each filled with a turkey, potatoes, vegetables, gravy, stuffing, pies, rolls, oil, butter and eggs. The school staff also included salt, pepper and pans in which to bake the turkey and brownies.

The social workers reached out to teachers and other staff for help creating a list of families who might be in need, then contacted them.

“They were all very appreciative,” Marquez said.

Some families came to the school to pick up their baskets, while others were delivered.

“For us here, it gave us warm fuzzy feelings and really grateful that we were able to come together as a family here at Mitchell, and with the help of others outside of Mitchell to really bring smiles to our families, to their faces and know that they do have a meal that they’re going to be able to eat on Thanksgiving with their family,” Marquez said.

She’s hoping to do two more food giveaways this school year, with another in early 2021.

Last school year, 87% of Mitchell’s students were considered economically disadvantaged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Priscilla Marquez

Marquez
