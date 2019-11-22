Mitchell reduces office referrals 40%, still at more than 1K this year

RACINE — New principals at Racine Unified’s two lowest-performing K-8 schools, Mitchell and Jerstad-Agerholm, acknowledge that they have a lot of work to do, but are laboring to turn things around.
Jerstad-Agerholm K-8, 3601 Lasalle St., with 1,045 students, is one of the three district schools that received a failing grade with 43.8 out of 100, on the state report card that was released two weeks ago. Mitchell, 2701 Drexel Ave., with 1,260 students, was the next-lowest-scoring K-8 with 54.9 and a “meets few expectations” rating.
Many Racine Unified schools are working to reduce suspension rates, especially for black students who are suspended at disproportionately high rates compared to their white peers.
Last year, 78% of Mitchell’s suspensions were of black students. One of the school’s goals this year is to reduce those suspensions by 25%.
Now, any time a Mitchell student is suspended, their parents are asked to come to the school to speak with administrators about problem behaviors, goals and expectations.
“Having that parent communication when students are suspended has really helped,” said Mitchell’s Directing Principal Priscilla Marquez. “The majority of the time, those kids are not being suspended anymore because we’ve had that kind of communication with the parents.”
Mitchell experienced some tumult last year, after teachers filed a grievance with the district complaining of a difficult teaching and learning environment with out-of-control hallways, teachers injured by students and vandalism. In response to those issues, popular Julian Thomas Elementary School Principal Demetri Beekman was moved to Mitchell last fall. Beekman left the district at the end of June for a position in the Waukesha school district, and was replaced by Marquez, previously the directing principal at Fratt Elementary School.
“We changed up many approaches at Mitchell this year, we’re doing a lot of things a little differently,” Marquez said during a School Board meeting on Monday.
The school has reduced office discipline referrals for September to November to 1,086 this year, from 1,842 for the same time-frame last year, a 40% reduction.
Marquez believes one of the most significant factors in this change is the building of better student-teacher relationships, through things like morning meetings when students and teachers greet one another and share about themselves.
“The majority of them have a person in the building that they trust,” Marquez said.
Marquez and her team have also worked to keep the hallways under control, by cutting down on transitions, and staggering passing periods so that not all grade levels are in the hallway at the same time.
To cut down on fights in the bathrooms, now the restrooms are locked during transition time. Students must ask for a pass to use the bathroom during class time.
Mitchell also cracked down on cell phone use this year.
“We have lock it or lose it at Mitchell,” Marquez said. “So kids and adults cannot be on their cell phones at all during the day. If we expect the kids to do that, we need to mirror that as well.”
She believes this has also contributed to decreased office referrals, preventing students from texting each other to meet in the bathroom, for example.
Another goal for Marquez and her team this year is increasing student college and career readiness in reading and math by 5% from fall 2019 to spring 2020.
Jerstad-Agerholm
Jerstad is also focused this year on building relationships between teachers and students and trauma-sensitivity.
Directing Principal Kristen Reed, who came to the school in July, knew from the start that she wanted to change the school’s approach to discipline, as it had a large number of suspensions last year.
“We also understand that our test scores were significantly low coming in to this position,” Reed said. “One of the first things that we’re trying to tackle, though, this year is focusing on the culture and climate within the build and classroom management.”
This in turn, Reed believes, will help improve academics.
Teachers are being held accountable for classroom structures like having high expectations and providing bell-to-bell instruction.
The school has since moved its main office, painted and cleaned up the hallways and now students are escorted through the hallway or have passes, in an effort to keep hallways in control and create a better first impression for visitors.
Reed said the school started out the year strong, with lots of positive feedback from kids and teachers on the changes, but then the “honeymoon period ended,” although the school is having fewer office behavior referrals this year.
“But we still have a lot of work to do,” Reed said. “We still have a long ways to go but we are seeing positive results.”