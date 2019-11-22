Mitchell reduces office referrals 40%, still at more than 1K this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To cut down on fights in the bathrooms, now the restrooms are locked during transition time. Students must ask for a pass to use the bathroom during class time.

Mitchell also cracked down on cell phone use this year.

“We have lock it or lose it at Mitchell,” Marquez said. “So kids and adults cannot be on their cell phones at all during the day. If we expect the kids to do that, we need to mirror that as well.”

She believes this has also contributed to decreased office referrals, preventing students from texting each other to meet in the bathroom, for example.

Another goal for Marquez and her team this year is increasing student college and career readiness in reading and math by 5% from fall 2019 to spring 2020.

Jerstad-Agerholm

Jerstad is also focused this year on building relationships between teachers and students and trauma-sensitivity.

Directing Principal Kristen Reed, who came to the school in July, knew from the start that she wanted to change the school’s approach to discipline, as it had a large number of suspensions last year.