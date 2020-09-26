Mitchell K-8 set to become Racine Unified's third community school

RACINE — In fall 2021, Mitchell K-8 is set to become Racine Unified’s third community school.
Mitchell follows Knapp Elementary, made into a community school in the 2016-17 school year, and Julian Thomas Elementary, where the community model was implemented last year.
Like the two RUSD schools before it, Mitchell is to become a community school through a partnership between United Way of Racine County and Racine Unified School District.
Community schools are part of United Way’s place-based Link and Inspire For Tomorrow (LIFT) strategy, which creates local partnerships between neighborhoods, nonprofits and businesses to align resources and targeted support, according to a press statement from the two entities.
Delivering equitable access to high-quality education, strengthening families and raising the community is the focus of Unified’s community schools, according to the statement.
“Transformation requires collective effort, and thanks to the United Way of Racine County and many community partners, we see transformation happening at Racine’s first two community schools — Knapp and Julian Thomas,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien in the statement. “I am grateful for United Way’s ongoing partnership and commitment to raising up our schools and our community. As we kick off planning for our first K-8 community school, I look forward to bringing new resources and opportunities to the Mitchell School neighborhood.”
Mitchell has been home to some major struggles and issues within the past few years. In fall 2018, more than 70 Mitchell staff members signed a grievance filed with the district that detailed chaotic hallways, destruction of school property and teachers injured by students.
As of the beginning of last school year, office referrals at Mitchell were down significantly from the previous year, and Directing Principal Priscilla Marquez said her team worked to get hallways under control and to crack down on cellphone use. She attributed the decrease in office referrals to relationship-building between students and teachers.
Each community school’s resources and programming are based on the aspirations and needs of its community, according to the release. All community schools include integrated student supports, expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities, active family and community engagement and collaborative leadership and practices.
“Incredible change happens when organizations unite the way they do in a community school,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “It’s been incredible to watch the scholastic and personal transformation of students at earlier community schools, and I can’t be more grateful to those who continue to come together to empower students, families and neighborhood members to succeed.”
According to United Way, it typically takes five to seven years to see the full results of a community school transformation.
In its first four years as a community school, Knapp students’ math and reading scores for internal MAP tests have increased, as have staff and parent satisfaction levels. Office referrals and suspensions have steadily declined.
Knapp’s closing the gaps score — a measurement on the state report card that assesses schools’ progress in closing the achievement gap between students of color and special education students and their peers —has increased by 24 points since Knapp became a community school.
The 2020-21 school year is set to be a planning year, with community conversations among students, parents, teachers, staff and neighbors facilitated by United Way with an aim to draw out the goals, challenges and aspirations of the school’s community.
“I am eager to see how becoming a community school will influence our families, our staff and our community,” Marquez said in the release.
