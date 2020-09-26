Mitchell K-8 set to become Racine Unified's third community school

Mitchell has been home to some major struggles and issues within the past few years. In fall 2018, more than 70 Mitchell staff members signed a grievance filed with the district that detailed chaotic hallways, destruction of school property and teachers injured by students.

As of the beginning of last school year, office referrals at Mitchell were down significantly from the previous year, and Directing Principal Priscilla Marquez said her team worked to get hallways under control and to crack down on cellphone use. She attributed the decrease in office referrals to relationship-building between students and teachers.

Each community school’s resources and programming are based on the aspirations and needs of its community, according to the release. All community schools include integrated student supports, expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities, active family and community engagement and collaborative leadership and practices.

“Incredible change happens when organizations unite the way they do in a community school,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “It’s been incredible to watch the scholastic and personal transformation of students at earlier community schools, and I can’t be more grateful to those who continue to come together to empower students, families and neighborhood members to succeed.”