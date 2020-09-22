 Skip to main content
Missing person search underway by multiple agencies on Lake Michigan
Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies conduct a missing person search on Lake Michigan early Tuesday afternoon between Zoo Beach and the Wind Point Lighthouse. Few details about the nature of the search were being released as of Tuesday afternoon.

 

 

 

 

 Eric Johnson

RACINE — A large-scale missing person search by multiple agencies on Lake Michigan and along the shoreline on Racine's north side got underway Tuesday morning and was continuing into the afternoon hours.

According to Racine County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. James Evans, searches were being conducted on Lake Michigan between Zoo Beach and the Wind Point Lighthouse.

Responding agencies included the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff's Office Dive Team, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Racine Police Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

As an active investigation and search were ongoing, Evans said further information could not be released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Road blocks were set up at Augusta and North Main Streets on the west and at Wolff Street and Michigan Boulevard on the east, with an incident command center set up at the intersection of Augusta and Michigan.

The Journal Times will post more information as it becomes available. 

