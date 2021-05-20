 Skip to main content
Miss Racine to host book drive for Cops 'N Kids May 22
Sophia Karegeannes

Miss Racine Sophia Karegeannes lets one of the students at Cops 'N Kids Reading Center try on her crown.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — Miss Racine Sophia Karegeannes will host a book drive for the Cops 'N Kids Reading Center Inc. from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in the Shorewest Realtors parking lot, 1557 S. Green Bay Road.

Gently used or new books for preschool through high school ages will be accepted. Karegeannes is a reading tutor for the 2020-21 school year at Cops 'N Kids.

The Cops 'N Kids Reading Center, 800 Villa St., provides free books to children. Tutoring is provided to enrolled children, particularly families who more than likely do not have educational reading material in the home. For more information, go to cops-n-kids.org.

