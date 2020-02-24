Miss Latina Racine 2020 increasing her English proficiency

RACINE — Vanessa Ruelas, an 18-year-old senior at Park High School, is the new Miss Latina Racine 2020.

Saturday’s competition at The Maple Table, 520 Main St., was the 21st year of the Miss Latina Racine competition held by the nonprofit, volunteer group Miss Latina Racine Scholarship Inc.

And of all the winners during that time, Ruela is the first who only primarily speaks Spanish, organizers said. She came to the United States at age 13 from Zapopan, Jalisco in Mexico.

For each of the two contestants, the process involved an interview, a 10-minute issue awareness speech and judging based on their application. For winning the title, Ruelas will receive a $1,000 scholarship for her post-secondary education.

Because Ruelas speaks mainly Spanish, The Journal Times emailed her questions, and Maria Castillo, the event’s participant coordinator, translated. Those questions and responses follow.

Speaking only Spanish, how are you able to take classes at Park High School?