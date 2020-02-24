You are the owner of this article.
Miss Latina Racine 2020 increasing her English proficiency
Miss Latina Racine 2020 increasing her English proficiency

Saturday pageant

RACINE — Vanessa Ruelas, an 18-year-old senior at Park High School, is the new Miss Latina Racine 2020.

Saturday’s competition at The Maple Table, 520 Main St., was the 21st year of the Miss Latina Racine competition held by the nonprofit, volunteer group Miss Latina Racine Scholarship Inc.

And of all the winners during that time, Ruela is the first who only primarily speaks Spanish, organizers said. She came to the United States at age 13 from Zapopan, Jalisco in Mexico.

For each of the two contestants, the process involved an interview, a 10-minute issue awareness speech and judging based on their application. For winning the title, Ruelas will receive a $1,000 scholarship for her post-secondary education.

Because Ruelas speaks mainly Spanish, The Journal Times emailed her questions, and Maria Castillo, the event’s participant coordinator, translated. Those questions and responses follow.

Speaking only Spanish, how are you able to take classes at Park High School?

With the time that I have spent at that school, I have been able to learn many things. I know how to communicate, while not being able to be completely proficient at the English language. I do, however, understand more English than I can speak. I would like to thank my bilingual teachers Federico Garcia, Carey Palacios and Robin Meise for their help. Because of them, I have been able to learn the language better and have a good appreciation of it.

Are you studying English or just absorbing it from your environment?

Yes, I study English in my free time. I also watch television in English and read in English, too. Obviously, some of my English is coming from absorption, since it is oftentimes easier to listen to others and remember what they say that way, instead. I also practice a lot at school, which further makes it easier for me to learn it completely.

What do you plan to do after high school?

I am planning on continuing my education at Gateway Technical College, and I am already taking some classes there. I applied to the “start college now” program, where I have taken some cosmetology classes since 2019. I plan to obtain a degree in cosmetology while also studying business and finance.

How important will the $1,000 scholarship be to your future education?

It is immensely important for me to obtain any assistance that will help me obtain my post-secondary degree.

What was the platform for your speech during the competition?

My platform was about discrimination in our community and how we could bring awareness and further prevent and eliminate discrimination in our schools.

Miss Latina Racine 2020

Ruelas

 Michael Burke
