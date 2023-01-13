Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke appears at UW-P to inspire middle schoolers to go into STEM

SOMERS — Grace Stanke’s father told her not to go into nuclear engineering, saying there was no future in that field. But, almost through spite, Stanke went into it anyway.

Now, as she is anticipating her bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering, and holding the title of Miss America 2023, she hopes to inspire young women across the country to go into STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields themselves.

A total of 450 girls from Racine Unified School District middle schools attended the 10th annual Girls Empowered by Math and Science conference Thursday and were joined by Stanke, in her first appearance since winning the title.

The girls, students from Gifford School, Walden III, Gilmore Fine Arts, Jersted-Agerholm school, Mitchell School, Starbuck Middle School and The R.E.A.L School — spent the day living like college students at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, and attended a keynote speech by Stanke as well as a panel discussion moderated by her, and were assigned to attend different workshops that all focused on different STEM disciplines.

“Science isn’t limited to just one thing,” Stanke said. “For me, I focus on nuclear energy, but there are so many ways it can affect society and continue to improve.”

In her speech, Stanke, 20, told a story of how she was first attracted to STEM, specifically engineering, and started competing in Miss America scholarship events as a necessity for financing after her father was diagnosed with cancer.

Stanke is from Wausau and will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s in nuclear engineering this spring.

Jody Bloyer, RUSD chief of schools, also spoke at the event.

“What we’re going to embark on today is an event,” Bloyer said. “The importance of an event is what you do with it after. So make sure what you learn today, make sure what you hear today, make sure that the information that is given to you, you take and you apply it.”

“The GEMS Conference is an inspiring event that gives middle school girls the chance to dream big and explore their passions in science, technology, engineering and math,” Jeanette Brown, CEO of Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin, wrote in an email. “We are particularly proud to provide this opportunity to middle school girls, who are at a crucial stage in their development and decision-making process … We are grateful to our sponsors and partners for their support in making this 10th year a success and empowering these girls to believe in themselves, pursue their dreams, and make a positive impact in the world.”

The workshop events the girls attended covered many different disciplines of STEM, from creating constellations with astrology, to making their own ice cream using chemistry.

Kamiah Brown, one of the students in attendance, did an activity based on thermodynamics in a workshop she attended. Brown wants to be an architect and didn’t realize how much fun she would have learning about thermodynamics.

“From what I saw, it was very cool,” Brown said. “It might be one of my (career) options. I wanna see what’s out there before I choose what I want.”

Maria Cervantes, an eighth grader from Gifford, was assigned to a math workshop to determine if a burrito is a sandwich. Cervantes would like to study biology one day and was excited to be a part of a program like this. Cervantes also said she thinks the answer is “no” when asked if a burrito is a sandwich.

“I didn’t have many female role models to look up to when I was in seventh and eighth grade, like the young girls that are here today. So having this opportunity to be that role model, to direct them to incredible role models in this community are volunteers and here today to help out, that’s a powerful resource,” Stanke said. “I like to say the women before me that are holding c-suite positions right now removed boulders, right now I’m removing rocks. Hopefully the young girls here today only have to remove pebbles as they are pursuing a career in STEM.”

