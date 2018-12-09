Rabies facts

According to the World Health Organization:

• Dogs are the cause of 99 percent of rabies transmissions to humans worldwide. In the U.S., however, bats are considered to be just as dangerous when it comes to rabies.

• Rabies can be transmitted when an infectious material, such as saliva, comes in contact with certain human membranes or fresh wounds. "Human-to-human transmission through bites is theoretically possible but has never been confirmed," according to WHO.

• Tens of thousands of people die from rabies each year, although there are less than 10 per year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 95 percent of rabies deaths are on the continents of Africa and Asia.

• About 40 percent of those bitten by suspected rabid animals are younger than 15 years old.