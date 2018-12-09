WIND LAKE — A local volunteer fire company may be forced to pay a potentially detrimental $80,000 bill after alleged mistakes outside the control of the company prevented an insurance company from covering the cost of rabies shots for six emergency responders.
“(EMTs) are putting their lives at risk,” said Amanda Bates, a firefighter-paramedic and employee at the Wisconsin EMS Association, which is headquartered in Wind Lake. “You can’t put that cost on the people who are working for free.”
Potential exposure
In late June or early July (the exact date has not been shared with The Journal Times), the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company reported that six emergency medical technicians responded to reports of a crashed vehicle near the intersection of Highway K and North Beaumont Avenue in the Town of Norway. In the car, the EMTs found an unconscious woman who appeared to be foaming at the mouth.
The woman was immediately placed in a neck collar and moved into an ambulance, where she was treated with an IV and given NARCAN (a narcotic overdose drug) that appeared to have no effect. While being transported by ambulance to Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, she began seizing — a symptom that arises in about 10 percent of rabies cases, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.
At St. Luke’s Intensive Care Unit, the woman continued suffering seizures while unconscious. She never woke up and died a few days later, according to Wind Lake Fire Co. President Willy Ellertson.
Fearing they may have been exposed to rabies, which is almost always fatal if it goes untreated, Ellertson said that the six EMTs were told by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office that they should get “prophylactic rabies” treatments, which usually involve four doses of a vaccine delivered over the course of two to three weeks.
None of the EMTs developed rabies after receiving the vaccine, but their combined medical bill amounted to about $80,000, according to the Wind Lake Fire Co.
Samples of the deceased woman’s organs and tissues were sent by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta to be tested, but they were lost in transit and took three weeks to arrive, Ellertson said, at which point all tests were deemed inconclusive.
The CDC did not respond to a request for comment on this story, and the Central Racine County Health Department, whose jurisdiction includes the Town Of Norway, said it wouldn't be able to release records of the incident until the end of December, if not later.
When Ellertson submitted workers’ compensation claims to cover the medical bills, West Bend Mutual Insurance rejected the request.
Although West Bend company officials said they are unable to comment on the matter “to protect the privacy of those involved,” Wind Lake Fire Co. likely doesn’t have much of a chance at receiving any money via insurance, according to Milwaukee Attorney Mike Gillick.
Since it was never proven whether or not the EMTs were actually exposed to rabies, then there is no proof that actual injuries were sustained. Without proof of injury, a workers’ compensation claim is basically moot.
“There is no such thing in workers’ comp as a ‘prospective injury,’” said Gillick, who specializes in workers’ compensation cases.
Gillick added that, even if one of the EMTs did develop rabies after receiving the vaccine, it would still be unlikely for Wind Lake to win a claim or a lawsuit, since it would be nearly impossible to prove that rabies was contracted on the job.
“I can’t think of any way (Wind Lake) would be compensated,” Gillick said. “They are just going to have to foot the bill.”
Ellertson said in November that the company plans to file a claim with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
“(We) will hopefully get a hearing for a third-party judge to make a final decision on whether the insurance company has to pay for the shots,” Ellertson said in an email.
Financial impact
Tax documents show that Wind Lake Fire Co., which is a nonprofit and only employs two paid firefighters, has just over $1.1 million in net assets in 2016. It reported just under $380,000 in total revenue that year, with expenses coming in below $325,000. The company contracts with the Town of Norway to supply the community's fire and emergency medical services.
A charge of $80,000 would’ve increased its total expenses by almost 25 percent and placed the department in a deficit.
“There’s no way Wind Lake can take a hit like this,” Bates said. “Insurance has to act … The public relies on this (emergency response), but it’s not for free.”
“We commend and support the efforts of all first responders, especially those that act in a volunteer capacity,” Lori Richards, a spokeswoman for West Bend, said in an email.
The high cost of surviving rabies
Wind Lake is far from the first entity to be put in a tough spot because of rabies vaccinations.
Once symptoms present themselves, rabies is nearly 100-percent fatal, according to the World Health Organization. So, if you contract the virus but don’t get treated right away, it’s likely a death sentence.
Because of the vaccine’s necessity, the cost of the treatment has been able to skyrocket, critics say. A drug-price database, First Databank, reported that French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur raised the price of its rabies vaccine from $74 per milligram in 2008 to $361.20 per milligram 10 years later. An average dosage is around 10 milligrams for a full-grown adult.
A investigation by the online news service Vox, published in February, found that rabies vaccinations cost one-sixth as much in the United Kingdom compared to the U.S., and can sometimes carry a bill over $16,000 for one series of treatments.
Amino, a health care data firm based in San Francisco, found that the cost of a single rabies treatment varies wildly across the U.S. In southeastern cities like Orlando, Miami and Raleigh, North Carolina, rabies treatments usually cost less than $250 per visit. However, the median cost for rabies treatment in Baltimore was $690, Boston was $706, and $922 in Louisville.
