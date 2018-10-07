Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE COUNTY — A week of heavy rain created near-flooding conditions near the Root and Fox rivers this week. 

Tim Halbach, a meteorologist based at the National Weather Service station in Sullivan, said the rain gauge at Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, recorded 3.72 inches of rain this past week. He said that's in line with the rest of southeastern Wisconsin, which received between 3 to 4 inches. 

The Root River near the water gauge in Franklin reached the minor flooding stage on Tuesday at 8.36 feet. It leveled off before reaching the gauge in Racine, near Quarry Lake Park, which did not indicate any signs of flooding this past week.

The Fox River in Burlington reached its peak, 11.31 feet, on Sunday morning, which is classified as minor flooding as well.

The National Weather Service predicted about a half-inch to an inch of rain would fall Sunday night, bringing the Fox up to 11.5 feet on Monday, which is still classified as minor flooding. 

Racine County Emergency Manager David Maack said his team has been watching the water levels all week and had not received any reports of problems related to flooding. 

After what was expected to be slight rainfall on Sunday evening into Monday morning, Halbach said there's a chance of some more rain on Tuesday. Then a cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday, which will reduce rainfall and hopefully give the county some time to dry out. 

