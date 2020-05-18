Minor flooding across county after 3 to 4.5 inches of rain

RACINE COUNTY — Flood warnings were in place Monday after Racine County received about 3 to 4.5 inches of rain from Saturday night to Monday morning.
Minor flooding was already reported in many places of the county on Monday, many in the places where creek and river overlows are common.
National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Wagner said the rain was spread fairly evenly across the county, but due to the ground being saturated from rain late last week, the Root River reached moderate flooding levels throughout its route.
According to readings from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Root River reached 6.7 feet and was projected to climb as high as 7.3 feet, which is considered minor flooding at the gauge within the City of Racine. Upstream at Raymond, the gauge read the river was expected to crest at almost 11 feet.
Doug Schwartz, the Storm Water Utility District Chairman for Raymond, said Monday that water levels on the Root in the village had gone down “quite a bit’ by Monday afternoon. Schwartz noted that while there is signage posted on some roadways about flooding, there did not appear to be any roadway damage as of Monday.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that state Highway 241 (27th Street) was closed just north of the Racine/Milwaukee county line in neighboring Franklin.
Caledonia Police Department Lt. Gary Larsen also reported that Nicholson Road, which crosses the Root River near the Racine-Milwaukee county line, was also closed due to flooding. Caledonia Police’s Facebook page also posted a warning that Husher Creek had jumped its banks and was covering Highway 38 south of Seven Mile Road.
Racine Communications Director Shannon Powell said the city had received reports of flooded homes Monday but did not have any street closures. Lake Michigan was also at high water levels and had high waves due to wind on Monday, but not high enough to warrant closing Pershing Park Drive as has happened in previous storms.
On the west end
NOAA projected that the Fox River near the gauge in Burlington would crest at 11.9 feet, just shy of being classified as “moderate” flooding.
City of Burlington Public Works Director Peter Riggs said that while local parks have taken on water from the White and Fox Rivers, the rest of Burlington remained relatively dry Monday. Riggs noted that the Fox River is projected to reach levels of 12 feet, cresting at midnight Wednesday morning.
“We are experiencing routine, kind of typical spring river flooding,” Riggs said.
Meanwhile, the Town of Burlington reported that they had not seen any flooding Monday while they continued to monitor known problem areas, such as Hoosier Creek. The Village and Town of Waterford also reported no major issues, while the Town of Waterford said their park in Tichigan would slowly and surely drain through its retention pond system.
Sewage discharges
Racine Wastewater Utility reported Monday that the heavy rain fall resulted in 10 sanitary sewer overflows. Diluted wastewater was discharged into waterways including the Root River and Lake Michigan in order to mitigate potential property damage to homes, the utility reported. The utility is required to disclose the amount of flow and duration of the discharge to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“This does not happen very often, however during extreme rain events like we experienced this weekend, on saturated ground, it is more likely to occur,” stated the release from utility General Manager Keith Haas. “The utility’s collection system consists of sewage lift stations, peak underground storage attenuation tanks, interceptor pipes and safety sites. All assets performed as designed with no mechanical failures or difficulties.”
According to a release, peak flow at the wastewater plant reached 202 million gallons of flow due to the weekend’s rain; normal daily flow is about 22 million gallons per day.
Forecast
The National Weather Service said while the weather system lingers rather than moving through to the east as it might normally would, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico would continue to hover over the area. For Tuesday, the NWS is calling for light rain and temperatures in the low to mid 50s, with inland areas getting into the low 60s, and a chance for morning fog.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.