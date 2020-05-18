Minor flooding across county after 3 to 4.5 inches of rain

Caledonia Police Department Lt. Gary Larsen also reported that Nicholson Road, which crosses the Root River near the Racine-Milwaukee county line, was also closed due to flooding. Caledonia Police’s Facebook page also posted a warning that Husher Creek had jumped its banks and was covering Highway 38 south of Seven Mile Road.

Racine Communications Director Shannon Powell said the city had received reports of flooded homes Monday but did not have any street closures. Lake Michigan was also at high water levels and had high waves due to wind on Monday, but not high enough to warrant closing Pershing Park Drive as has happened in previous storms.

On the west end

NOAA projected that the Fox River near the gauge in Burlington would crest at 11.9 feet, just shy of being classified as “moderate” flooding.

City of Burlington Public Works Director Peter Riggs said that while local parks have taken on water from the White and Fox Rivers, the rest of Burlington remained relatively dry Monday. Riggs noted that the Fox River is projected to reach levels of 12 feet, cresting at midnight Wednesday morning.

“We are experiencing routine, kind of typical spring river flooding,” Riggs said.