Minivans collide at Douglas Avenue and Middle Road, one person seriously hurt
MINIVAN VS. MINIVAN

Minivans collide at Douglas Avenue and Middle Road, one person seriously hurt

CALEDONIA — One person was seriously hurt in a minivan vs. minivan crash Monday afternoon at the busy corner of Middle Road and Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) near 4½ Mile Road.

May 24 Caledonia crash

A stoplight was downed in a minivan vs. minivan crash Monday afternoon at the corner of Middle Road and Douglas Avenue (Highway 32), near 4½ Mile Road.
May 24 Caledonia crash

One person was reported to be seriously hurt in a minivan vs. minivan crash Monday afternoon at the corner of Middle Road and Douglas Avenue (Highway 32), near 4½ Mile Road.

A stoplight was downed and, as of about 1:40 p.m., the Caledonia Fire Department was expecting traffic in both directions to be disrupted for “several hours.”

Photos taken at the scene by passersby show two minivans, one white and one tan, with significant front-end damage.

Lt. Jason Hempel of the Caledonia Fire Department said that one person was “seriously injured” and taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital.

2 imagejpeg_0.jpg

A worker moves a stoplight that was downed by a crash involving two minivans at the intersection of Middle Road and Douglas Avenue left one person seriously injured.
3 imagejpeg_0.jpg

A minivan is towed away Monday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of Middle Road and Douglas Avenue left one person seriously injured.
4 imagejpeg_0.jpg

Nearly three hours after a crash involving two minivans at the intersection of Middle Road and Douglas Avenue left one person seriously injured, one of the vans had been towed away and one (pictured here) still remained in the grass along the side of the road.
1 imagejpeg_0.jpg

A man cleans up debris hours after a crash at the intersection of Middle Road and Douglas Avenue left one person seriously injured.
