Ministry operators launch campaign to fund bigger food pantry location and serve more people

RACINE — A ministry’s food pantry struggling to find space for food is seeking to expand not only its pantry space, but also to add new programs, in an effort to find a new building that accommodates the organization.
A fundraiser to secure $3 million to buy a new building is underway at Kingdom Builders Fellowship Center & Outreach Ministry. The ministry’s subsidiary program known as FINAO, or Failure Is Not An Option, operates the Kingdom Manna Food Pantry and other community-based programs.
With the organization’s “3K Campaign,” the goal is to get 3,000 people to pledge $1,000 each, in order to raise $3 million for a new facility.
The food pantry is the largest program that Kingdom Builders runs, and is the largest food pantry in the state as far as pounds distributed to the community, said Ronald Tatum, director of community outreach for FINAO.
Kingdom Manna Food Pantry warehouse
The Kingdom Manna Food Pantry warehouse at 1715 20th St. in Racine is too small, and officials are seeking a bigger spot to house the food pan…
“We’ve outgrown our current location,” Tatum said.
Serving more people
Preliminary discussions about a new building took place more than a year ago, and the fundraising campaign launched into action three months ago.
Shopping carts full of food
Shopping carts are filled with food Wednesday to be distributed to the community at the Kingdom Manna Food Pantry, which serves about 1,125 pe…
Kingdom Manna distributes up to 100,000 pounds of food to approximately 1,125 people a week out of its 8,000-square-foot location at 1715 20th St. A new building would allow the pantry to serve more people.
The organization is seeking out buildings that are 100,000 square feet or larger, such as the former ShopKo store at 4801 Washington Ave. or the former Kmart store at 5141 Douglas Ave. The Kmart building’s beginning bid is $2.5 million.
People pledging have committed to about $234,100 so far. Any monetary donation the organization is receiving is going straight to the 3K Campaign, said co-pastor and food pantry director Debra Brown.
Those who pledge to donate have an opportunity to enter raffle drawings and choose prizes.
Problems and solutions
The existing warehouse does not have enough space to house a freezer and refrigerator large enough for all of the food. The organization operates a freezer and refrigerator trailer parked outside, which costs $2,000 a month.
Freezer and refrigerator trailer
The Kingdom Manna Food Pantry warehouse at 1715 20th St. does not have enough space inside the building to house a freezer and refrigerator la…
The building houses walk-in coolers, but they “don’t do anything,” said Brown, describing that the coolers work for only small amounts of food. “We thought that would be efficient, but there’s no way.”
A new building would help solve that issue. Additionally with a new building, people visiting the food pantry would not need to pre-register for food pickup, as they do now. They could just stop by during open hours and receive a cart full of food.
The carts will not have to be prepared ahead of time. Either food will be taken out of a freezer or refrigerator as patrons arrive, packages will be handed off and patrons will be on their way.
The organization’s timeline for a new building is contingent on the campaign, but the goal is to have a bid and commitment to a building by 2022. The current warehouse’s lease expires next July, so organizers want to have a plan before then.
“We may not possibly have the monies on the campaign collected, but we might have enough to put a payment down,” Tatum said.
Besides a building that can house the food pantry and community programming, Kingdom Builders is planning on adding a recreational area for youth that might include basketball and bowling.
“We need a place where we can put these programs. We need one place that will do it all for us,” Brown said. She mentioned kids’ movie nights, tutoring, and men’s and women’s programs.
Because Kingdom Manna serves more than 4,500 people a month, word of the fundraising effort has picked up quickly.
“We’re getting pretty good traction, and we are excited where we are right now,” Tatum said. “The community is on board; they want this. We consider ourselves servant leaders. We want to do everything we can to impact the city.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, “Our youth have been through so much, our families have been through so much,” he said. “We want to be a part of that solution.”
Being part of the solution “makes you go even harder to want to do even more,” Tatum said.