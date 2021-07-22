Ministry operators launch campaign to fund bigger food pantry location and serve more people

The carts will not have to be prepared ahead of time. Either food will be taken out of a freezer or refrigerator as patrons arrive, packages will be handed off and patrons will be on their way.

The organization’s timeline for a new building is contingent on the campaign, but the goal is to have a bid and commitment to a building by 2022. The current warehouse’s lease expires next July, so organizers want to have a plan before then.

“We may not possibly have the monies on the campaign collected, but we might have enough to put a payment down,” Tatum said.

Besides a building that can house the food pantry and community programming, Kingdom Builders is planning on adding a recreational area for youth that might include basketball and bowling.

“We need a place where we can put these programs. We need one place that will do it all for us,” Brown said. She mentioned kids’ movie nights, tutoring, and men’s and women’s programs.

Because Kingdom Manna serves more than 4,500 people a month, word of the fundraising effort has picked up quickly.