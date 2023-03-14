M.T. Boyle, from left, Anne McIntyre and Lindsay Renier enjoy a little camaraderie March 9 at a Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce "Business After Hours" gathering co-hosted by Renier Hotopp Law and Weis Insurance Agency at 204 E. Chestnut St.
Submitted
Kristin Love, far right, of PuroClean Restoration, joins other business representatives March 9, including Shane Griffin, third from the right, of Associated Bank, during a Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce "Business After Hours" gathering co-hosted by Renier Hotopp Law and Weis Insurance Agency at 204 E. Chestnut St.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Renier Hotopp Law Offices and Weis Insurance Agency hosted a “Business After Hours” event at the Renier Hotopp Law Offices & Weis Insurance Agency on Thursday, March 9.
Business after Hours is an informal gathering of Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce members, spouses and guests.
Attendees networked with each other and took a tour of the location. Light appetizers and refreshments were provided.
