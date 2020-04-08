Milwaukee senator wants Vos removed from role as president of National Conference of State Legislatures

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Democrat, Sen. Tim Carpenter, has called for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to be removed from his role as president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Carpenter made the announcement in the wake of Tuesday's spring election. Vos was instrumental in preventing the election from being postponed, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had tried to do.
A Journal Times video of Vos telling voters that it was "incredibly safe to go out" while wearing mandatory personal protective equipment circulated widely online on Tuesday, with many pointing out the irony of Wisconsin having a social distancing order in place while also having an election.
When any Burlington poll workers arrived at the Burlington Department of Public Works building at 2200 S. Pine St., where all voters did drive-thru voting, they were all required to wear full personal protective equipment at the poll.
The opening lines of a Carpenter's two-page letter, during which Carpenter would later describe Vos as arrogant and cruel, “Speaker Robin Vos proudly boasted and took pride that he cruelly forced hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites to choose between protecting their health and that of their families and community, and their constitutional right to vote. No voter should have ever been forced into this dilemma during the Coronavirus pandemic that is destroying American lives."
Carpenter later pointed out what he felt was a contradiction in Vos' and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's professed insistence that Wisconsin's election could not be rescheduled, since some Republicans had proposed moving an election during winter 2018's lame-duck session.
“Robin Vos has repeatedly said that Wisconsin’s election must take place as scheduled, but he must be forgetting that in 2018, during the Lame Duck Session, he and his Republican colleagues proposed moving the date of this year’s Presidential Primary for the political benefit of Republican Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly. If elections can be rescheduled for political expediency, then they can be moved in the interest of public health," Carpenter wrote.
As of 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Vos' office had not yet replied to a request for comment on Carpenter's letter, nor had a spokesperson for the NCSL.
Vos became president of the NCSL less than a year ago, in August 2019.
The leader of the NCSL alternates between a Democrat and a Republican with each new president. It is a bipartisan association that aims to serve the more than 7,000 state lawmakers and 20,000-plus legislative staff across the U.S.
Vos has been a member of the Wisconsin Assembly since 2004.
