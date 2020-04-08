Milwaukee senator wants Vos removed from role as president of National Conference of State Legislatures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Democrat, Sen. Tim Carpenter, has called for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to be removed from his role as president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Carpenter made the announcement in the wake of Tuesday's spring election. Vos was instrumental in preventing the election from being postponed, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had tried to do.

A Journal Times video of Vos telling voters that it was "incredibly safe to go out" while wearing mandatory personal protective equipment circulated widely online on Tuesday, with many pointing out the irony of Wisconsin having a social distancing order in place while also having an election.

When any Burlington poll workers arrived at the Burlington Department of Public Works building at 2200 S. Pine St., where all voters did drive-thru voting, they were all required to wear full personal protective equipment at the poll.