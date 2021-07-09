Milwaukee Pride planning 'scaled-back' PridetoberFest at Summerfest Grounds for Oct. 8-9

While most of the country's LGBTQ+ pride festivals normally take place during Pride Month in June, Milwaukee's PrideFest was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. But it will be back, in a different form, this year.
Just $1 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com.
On Thursday, PridetoberFest was announced. Like normal, it will be hosted at Henry W. Maier Festival Park (a.k.a. the Summerfest Grounds). It is scheduled for 3 p.m.-midnight Friday, Oct. 8, and noon-midnight Saturday, Oct. 9.
PrideFest is Wisconsin's largest annual LGBTQ+ event.
“We just couldn’t wait until 2022 to see our LGBTQ+ family and allies again.” Luke Olson, PrideFest producer and Milwaukee Pride vice president, said in a statement. “October is LGBTQ+ history month along with National Coming Out Day. What better moment to gather and reflect on the long journey that got us to this point — and of course, to celebrate!”
Milwaukee Pride, the organization that puts on PrideFest, said Thursday that "PridetoberFest will be a scaled-back version of the June festival."
The organization said in a press release: "This two-day event will activate multiple stages that engage a diverse lineup of entertainment with a particular focus on local acts, performers, and shows. In addition, the festival will welcome popular local food trucks for guests to enjoy."
Wes Shaver, president of Milwaukee Pride, said in a statement that the decisions to cancel PrideFest in 2020 and 2021 "were guided by science, direction from local government, the health department, and of course the needs of our community. Now these same sources have offered new guidelines and pathways to come out of the pandemic and it’s time to listen and act accordingly."
Shaver concluded "It’s time to bring businesses and communities back to life!”
Tickets and lineups are not yet announced. More information and updates can be found at pridefest.com and milwaukeepride.org.
In Photos: Racine's 2016 Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Racine Pride Parade
Photos from Racine's 2016 pride parade
Below are photos from Racine's 2016 pride parade.