Milwaukee Pride planning 'scaled-back' PridetoberFest at Summerfest Grounds for Oct. 8-9

While most of the country's LGBTQ+ pride festivals normally take place during Pride Month in June, Milwaukee's PrideFest was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. But it will be back, in a different form, this year.

On Thursday, PridetoberFest was announced. Like normal, it will be hosted at Henry W. Maier Festival Park (a.k.a. the Summerfest Grounds). It is scheduled for 3 p.m.-midnight Friday, Oct. 8, and noon-midnight Saturday, Oct. 9.

PrideFest is Wisconsin's largest annual LGBTQ+ event.

“We just couldn’t wait until 2022 to see our LGBTQ+ family and allies again.” Luke Olson, PrideFest producer and Milwaukee Pride vice president, said in a statement. “October is LGBTQ+ history month along with National Coming Out Day. What better moment to gather and reflect on the long journey that got us to this point — and of course, to celebrate!”

Milwaukee Pride, the organization that puts on PrideFest, said Thursday that "PridetoberFest will be a scaled-back version of the June festival."