Milwaukee police officer who was runner-up to be Racine's new chief appointed as assistant chief

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has a new assistant chief of police.

After Art Howell retired as Racine Police Department chief on March 31, Alexander Ramirez, who had been with the Milwaukee Police Department since 1991, was a finalist to take over the chief position. However, Maurice Robinson, who had been with the Cincinnati Police Department, was picked by the Police and Fire Commission. Robinson was sworn in on May 10.

On Thursday night, it was announced that Ramirez was selected by the Police and Fire Commission to be assistant chief.

“I am really pleased that Mr. Ramirez has agreed to come serve the City of Racine as Assistant Chief in the Racine Police Department,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a press release. “I enjoyed our conversations while I was getting to know him during the process to select our next chief, and I know he will be wonderful addition to our department and our community.