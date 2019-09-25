Milwaukee OKs tiny-house village for military veterans

MILWAUKEE — Fundraising can now begin for the construction of a second tiny-house village for military veterans at risk of homelessness — this time in Milwaukee — by Racine’s Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
On Tuesday, the Milwaukee City Council voted 15-0 to approve a sale by its Redevelopment Authority of 7 acres at 6767 N. 60th St. to Racine-based Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. There, Veterans Outreach will start a second, larger tiny-house village of 42 houses and a community center.
The project is modeled on Racine’s James A. Peterson Veteran Village at 1624 Yout St. In fall 2017, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin opened a 15-home village there to provide free housing to homeless military veterans. All 15 homes currently have a vet living in them, and there’s a waitlist for other vets to move in.
All Milwaukee aldermen cosponsored the measure authorizing the sale of the land for the village in the Green Tree Business Park Project Area. The selling price will be $35,000, and the intention is to close the sale in October.
Racine veterans’ tiny houses range from 120 to 140 square feet each and lack plumbing. Milwaukee’s will be somewhat larger, at 210-220 square feet because each will include a sink and toilet, said Fiona Murphy, Veterans Outreach director of development. The community center will have showers.
Like the original tiny-house village, the one in Milwaukee will offer not just housing, but also staff, security and services such as weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and courses on budgeting money.
“Now fundraising kicks into high gear, and we’re excited to get the building phase going … so we can get homeless vets off the streets,” Veterans of Wisconsin Executive Director Jeff Gustin said Wednesday, the day after the Milwaukee City Council vote.
“We have a lot of corporate donors that have been waiting for approval for the land purchase,” Gustin added.
He declined to say how much Veterans Outreach has in commitments so far but voiced confidence that they will raise the money. Murphy said the organization receives no federal financial support; it is all community-funded.
Gustin said the Milwaukee tiny-house village is an estimated $2.3 million project, not including ongoing costs of operation. Two phases of construction are planned to build over nine to 12 months: first 24 homes and then 18 more. Ground will be broken at first thaw next spring but, if possible, perhaps even this year, he said.
Tim Lawrence, Veterans Outreach board chairman, recently said the expansion won’t stop in Milwaukee and mentioned he’d like to get a village established in Madison.
