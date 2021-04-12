Milwaukee may tighten COVID restrictions amid rising cases, positive tests

MILWAUKEE — COVID-19 restrictions in Milwaukee may become stricter this week, after transmission and the percentage of positive tests increased last week.

The Milwaukee Health Department announced Friday that it would likely change its public health order from the less-restrictive Phase 6 to Phase 5 this week. Factors in the anticipated changed were a seven-day rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people at 96 — showing “substantial transmission — and an increase in positive tests to 5% — showing “moderate transmission” — according to a press release from the health department.

A change to Phase 5 would reduce capacity limits for businesses and gatherings, but according to the news release, “many locations with approved safety plans will not be substantially affected by the move to Phase 5.”

“It seems counterintuitive. At a time when vaccinations are available and everyone is aware of safe practices, we should see COVID-19 infection rates declining. That is not the case,” said Commissioner Kirsten Johnson in the press release. “The presence of newer, easily transmitted COVID variants is one likely culprit; another factor is COVID fatigue. With the finish line in sight, we all need to take every reasonable precaution to limit the spread of the virus.”