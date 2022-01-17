 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Milwaukee man critically injured in two-vehicle Town of Dover accident

  • 0

A Milwaukee man was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the Town of Dover, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a Monday morning news release.

At 3:52 p.m. Sunday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway A (Plank Road) and Highway 75 (North Beaumont Avenue) in Dover. Initial reports were of people trapped inside the vehicle.

Within a minute, deputies arrived and found a 29-year-old Milwaukee man critically injured and requested Flight for Life. After extensive lifesaving efforts by deputies, Kansasville Fire/Rescue, and Flight for Life, the male was transported by helicopter to a regional trauma center. The 52-year-old female operator was reporting injuries and was later transported by Union Grove Fire/Rescue to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation shows a 2016 Honda passenger car driven by the Milwaukee man was traveling west on Highway A at a high rate of speed. The male reportedly failed to stop or slow for the posted stop sign at Highway 75 and struck a 2019 Honda passenger car driven by the female. Both vehicles suffered significant damage.

People are also reading…

The intersection was closed for more than 4 hours while the Racine County Sheriff Crash Assistance Team reconstructed the accident. Further investigation and potential charging decisions are pending, according to the news release.

Fatal accident

Milwaukee man killed in Sunday morning crash in Bristol. Local, Page A7.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Future of Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News