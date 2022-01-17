Milwaukee man critically injured in two-vehicle Town of Dover accident

A Milwaukee man was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the Town of Dover, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a Monday morning news release.

At 3:52 p.m. Sunday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway A (Plank Road) and Highway 75 (North Beaumont Avenue) in Dover. Initial reports were of people trapped inside the vehicle.

Within a minute, deputies arrived and found a 29-year-old Milwaukee man critically injured and requested Flight for Life. After extensive lifesaving efforts by deputies, Kansasville Fire/Rescue, and Flight for Life, the male was transported by helicopter to a regional trauma center. The 52-year-old female operator was reporting injuries and was later transported by Union Grove Fire/Rescue to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation shows a 2016 Honda passenger car driven by the Milwaukee man was traveling west on Highway A at a high rate of speed. The male reportedly failed to stop or slow for the posted stop sign at Highway 75 and struck a 2019 Honda passenger car driven by the female. Both vehicles suffered significant damage.

The intersection was closed for more than 4 hours while the Racine County Sheriff Crash Assistance Team reconstructed the accident. Further investigation and potential charging decisions are pending, according to the news release.

