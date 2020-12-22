 Skip to main content
Milwaukee man allegedly was driving over 100 mph prior to Friday arrest in Racine
Milwaukee man allegedly was driving over 100 mph prior to Friday arrest in Racine

RACINE — A Milwaukee man was allegedly driving more than 100 mph and had drug paraphernalia in his car when he was arrested in Racine Friday.

Terrion N. Kirk, 36, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer saw a car nearing 105 mph on Interstate 94 and a DOT check showed that the registered owner had a revoked driving status. A traffic stop was conducted.

Terrion Kirk

Kirk

The driver was identified as Kirk and the officer reported immediately smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the car. Inside the center console, the officer found a small glass pipe with burnt residue on it and a backpack containing another pipe that also smelled of burnt marijuana.

The back seat of the car had a small zippered bag on it and inside was an AR-15 with a magazine containing 30 rounds. Inside the trunk was a Smith and Wesson M&P15 with a fully loaded magazine.

Kirk was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for Feb. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

