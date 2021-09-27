Milwaukee is following Racine's lead by offering $100 to people to get vaccinated

MILWAUKEE — Since Thursday, the City of Milwaukee has been following Racine’s example by offering $100 to Milwaukee residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We really hope it incentivizes 1,000 people to come get vaccinated, they maybe weren’t going to get vaccinated previously,” Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson stated upon the announcement.
Milwaukee’s announcement came two weeks after Milwaukee Public Schools began offering a $100 incentive to students who are old enough to get vaccinated; MPS also is requiring staff members to get vaccinated.
The City of Racine’s vaccine incentive, which offers $100 to city residents who get fully vaccinated and $50 per dose to those who bring others to get vaccinated, took effect Aug. 18.
Cash payments have been a tactic used by government bodies nationwide to combat lackluster vaccination rates.
In the first two weeks of Racine’s vaccination incentive being in place, the city reported that its plans “are working,” with the vaccination rate having gone up by nearly 19%.
Statewide, while the numbers of people vaccinated weekly had fallen drastically from April into July, then grown slowly from the Fourth of July through mid-August, vaccination rates have fallen a bit.
In the weeks of Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, 69,610 and 71,449 COVID-19 vaccine doses, respectively, were administered across Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. In the three full weeks since, the totals have been 51,069, 60,652 and 46,740, respectively.
Across the same five weeks in Racine County, the vaccination totals were:
- 2,803
- 2,926
- 2,049
- 2,569
- 1,857
Across the same five weeks in Milwaukee County, the totals were:
- 12,272
- 13,012
- 9,844
- 11,844
- 9,468
Excluding Dane County (which includes Madison), the most- and least-urban parts of Wisconsin have had among the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates. Statewide as of Monday, 64.2% of Wisconsin adults (ages 18 and older) are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 63% of Milwaukee County adults and 61.5% of Racine County adults.
The City of Racine set aside $600,000 for its $100 payments.