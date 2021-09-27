Milwaukee is following Racine's lead by offering $100 to people to get vaccinated

In the first two weeks of Racine’s vaccination incentive being in place, the city reported that its plans “are working,” with the vaccination rate having gone up by nearly 19%.

Statewide, while the numbers of people vaccinated weekly had fallen drastically from April into July, then grown slowly from the Fourth of July through mid-August, vaccination rates have fallen a bit.

In the weeks of Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, 69,610 and 71,449 COVID-19 vaccine doses, respectively, were administered across Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. In the three full weeks since, the totals have been 51,069, 60,652 and 46,740, respectively.

Across the same five weeks in Racine County, the vaccination totals were:

2,803

2,926

2,049

2,569

1,857

Across the same five weeks in Milwaukee County, the totals were:

12,272

13,012

9,844

11,844

9,468