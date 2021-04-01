Milwaukee Irish Fest set to return in August

MILWAUKEE — Despite some ethnic festivals in Milwaukee being canceled this summer, such as German Fest and Festa Italiana, one festival is planned to still go on.

Milwaukee Irish Fest is set to make its return to the Henry Maier Festival Park the third weekend in August, following a year off due to the pandemic. Organizers announced the 40th Irish Fest will take place Friday, Aug. 20, Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22. This year the festival will run for three days, compared to its usual four-day run, according to a press release from Milwaukee Irish Fest.

Organizers are working with and evaluating input from the City of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Health Department and the state and are also monitoring CDC guidelines in order to produce a safe outdoor festival, organizers said.

"We are moving forward with preparations for our 40th festival," said Mike Mitchell, Executive Director of CelticMKE, in the release. "We're going to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment. We will make any necessary adjustments to our operations and modify the layout to comply with regulations, restrictions, and recommendations put in place at the time of our festival."

A plan is already in place to install sanitizing stations throughout the grounds and to enhance cleaning protocols, organizers said.