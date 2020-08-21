Milwaukee and Kenosha have family drug treatment courts. Why doesn’t Racine County?

RACINE COUNTY — Milwaukee and Kenosha counties both have drug treatment courts focused directly on families. Racine County doesn’t.
But the local group Alcohol and Drug Abuse Management, which helped set up Racine’s Alcohol and Drug Treatment Court almost 20 years ago, is now planning to push for setting up a Family Drug Treatment Court within the Racine County Circuit Court.
“We already have a foundation for this type of court,” Claudia Van Koningsveld, director of the Women of Worth program based at Ascension All Saints Hospital, said during a virtual ADAM meeting Friday morning, referring to the already established Drug Treatment Court and the Veterans Treatment Court.
“Over a decade ago, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Management and Racine Interfaith Coalition worked to establish our Racine County Drug and Alcohol Court and more recently worked to expand its scope. It has been successful in helping individuals with addictions to avoid criminal records and incarcerations leaving them at home to support families and able to get jobs without the hindrance of a felony record,” Tamerin Hayward, RIC co-President and ADAM member, wrote in a commentary to The Journal Times.
However, a Family Drug Treatment Court has the added tenet of focusing on parents dealing with addiction who could lose custody of kids. On the taxpaying front, advocates say that an FDC pays for itself by keeping families together and helping those dealing with addiction get sober, and thus become less of a strain on the courts and other public resources.
Racine County has had discussions with ADAM in the past about this idea but has not made any commitments to setting up an FDC.
“The Racine County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee continues to review various models of criminal and family court reform, including the Family Drug Court Model,” Racine County Human Services Director Hope Otto said in an email. “We are aware of ADAM and have participated in discussions regarding how best to implement systems change in the future.”
History and stats
According to eight separate studies compiled by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, adults who go through Family Drug Court (FDC) are about 25% more likely to successfully complete a treatment program than someone who goes through a typical court process, which typically would not include wraparound services while FDC has those services built in.
The wraparound services often come via representatives from local public and private organizations. In its goal of setting up a Racine County FTC, ADAM hopes to partner with the Department of Corrections, the county’s Human Services Department and charitable groups like Women of Worth, among others, to be among those providing supports and guidance.
Having frequent status hearings, usually every two weeks rather than once every few months as is typical in other courts, helps judges and resource providers stay involved with the parent dealing with addiction. By doing that, the parent is encouraged to stay on the straight and narrow, the courts are able to keep a closer eye on each case, and resource providers are able to more quickly applaud positive actions and offer corrections to negative ones. In Milwaukee County, FTC hearings are often held in tandem, with parents from various cases all in the room together and thus are able to provide positive peer support.
The parents are then “being held accountable in a very regular way,” said Margaret Johnson, the racial and ethnic disparity practice coordinator with the State Public Defender’s office in Milwaukee.
Barriers and dollars
Family reunification rates for families with a parent in FDC are 20% to 40% higher than “comparison groups,” according to the NADCP, and the amount of time children spend in out-of-home placements is also lower when their parent is going through FDC compared to when their parent goes through a typical court process.
This is where one way taxpayer cost savings can arise thanks to this program, since foster homes cost a lot of money. Also, in some cases kids have to be placed outside of Racine County when there are not enough foster homes in the county.
One of the barriers that exists to setting up a new drug court, other than start-up resources, is time. Typically, a county’s circuit courts don’t have a dedicated court branch serving these auxiliaries drug courts. Drug treatment courts often rely on a single judge devoting time to the program, which would then take the judge’s time away from their normal duties with another court branch.
But, the leaders of ADAM say that a successful Family Drug Treatment Court actually should saves the system resources, rather than costing more resources, once the court is set up. If the court is able to prevent parents from re-offending or falling back into drug use and is also able to get kids out of foster care quicker, it would lead to savings overall. According to NADCP, the taxpayer savings for each case handled in a Family Drug Treatment Court is between $5,000 and $13,000 after an initial cost of $7,000-$14,000.
In Milwaukee County, the average taxpayer savings per participant is around $5,900 compared to similar cases that don’t go through a family drug court.
“It’s a greater expense” to allow foster care placements to drag on rather than expedite the process and support the parents through an FDC, according to Johnson. “The counties are spending significant amounts of money with the (foster) placements.”
Setting up the court could also be grant-funded, and the women who lead ADAM say they will be willing to apply for the grants if the county/court agrees to implement the program.
