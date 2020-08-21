Milwaukee and Kenosha have family drug treatment courts. Why doesn’t Racine County?

This is where one way taxpayer cost savings can arise thanks to this program, since foster homes cost a lot of money. Also, in some cases kids have to be placed outside of Racine County when there are not enough foster homes in the county.

One of the barriers that exists to setting up a new drug court, other than start-up resources, is time. Typically, a county’s circuit courts don’t have a dedicated court branch serving these auxiliaries drug courts. Drug treatment courts often rely on a single judge devoting time to the program, which would then take the judge’s time away from their normal duties with another court branch.

But, the leaders of ADAM say that a successful Family Drug Treatment Court actually should saves the system resources, rather than costing more resources, once the court is set up. If the court is able to prevent parents from re-offending or falling back into drug use and is also able to get kids out of foster care quicker, it would lead to savings overall. According to NADCP, the taxpayer savings for each case handled in a Family Drug Treatment Court is between $5,000 and $13,000 after an initial cost of $7,000-$14,000.

In Milwaukee County, the average taxpayer savings per participant is around $5,900 compared to similar cases that don’t go through a family drug court.