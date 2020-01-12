Millions paid to advisers on Foxconn project

For example, the tax rate has gone down in Mount Pleasant the past two years. However, property values also have been increasing, which lessens some of the gains from a lower tax rate.

The tax incremental district that was set up in the Foxconn area is what local governments are banking on to get their money back. During the course of the TID, tax receipts for government entities are frozen at the levels they are at when the TID is enacted. Subsequent incremental increases in tax revenue coming from development in the district go toward paying infrastructure costs in the designated area.

But when the TID expires, the taxing entities will receive a bump in tax receipts resulting from increased property values.

“There’s always upfront expenses that are going to be paid to the TID,” Lois said, adding that work getting to the moment of breaking ground was budgeted. “All of those things were budgeted and accounted for in the financing that the village first did.”

According to the development agreement, the state guarantees 40% of the loans the village takes out on the project.

“So if something happens, the world comes to an end and we fail and we can’t meet those obligations, the State of Wisconsin has a 40% moral (obligation) on that,” Lois said.