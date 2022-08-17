Millions of dollars in extras added to Echo Lake referendum to be held in November

BURLINGTON — Despite concerns about producing confused results, the Burlington City Council has decided on an Echo Lake referendum that includes millions of dollars in add-on costs.

The citywide referendum planned for November will not ask voters simply whether they support maintaining the lake or removing the lake, as some aldermen had recommended.

Instead, voters will be asked to choose between two different hypothetical scenarios that include optional extras such as a boardwalk and a decorative fountain.

The referendum will ask voters to signal a preference for either a $7.7 million plan to remove the dam and drain the lake, or an $8.1 million plan to rebuild the dam and dredge the lake.

The cost estimates presented by city engineers without any add-ons are $1.5 million to remove the dam and drain the lake, or $5 million to rebuild the dam and dredge the lake.

City Council members and advisory committee members have spent many hours discussing possible extra amenities that could be added to the project. No final decisions have been made.

City staff presented the referendum question as a "placeholder" until the city's elected leaders decide how big of a project to pursue.

Alderman Shad Branen voted against the referendum question, saying that it should reflect only what is necessary to accomplish either saving the lake or draining it.

Branen, who favors draining the lake, said the add-ons inflating the costs for voters are misleading. He noted that the $7.7 million price tag for removing the dam includes construction of three new bridges across a restored White River — an expense that has little to do with dam removal.

"I cannot support the unnecessary spending on either side of the issue," Branen said.

Other aldermen have similarly called for a referendum strictly on the question of whether to maintain Echo Lake, saying that complicating the ballot measure could lead to unclear results. But some also have argued that voters should have cost projections available when casting their ballots.

The council voted 6-1 to go forward with the referendum as follows:

"Echo Lake Dam needs significant repairs in order to make the dam comply with state law. The city has received one million dollars ($1,000,0000) in grant funding and additional dollars may still be available to reduce the overall estimated project costs. In order to remedy this situation, should the City of Burlington: 1) Remove the dam, draining Echo Lake, and restoring the resulting natural stream area with new park amenities, which is currently estimated to cost taxpayers $7.7 million?, OR, 2) Repair the dam, keep and dredge Echo Lake, and expand existing park amenities, which is currently estimated to cost taxpayers $8.1 million?"

The referendum planned for the Nov. 8 election will be advisory only, which means the city could decide not to implement whatever preference is indicated by voters.

The Burlington Park Board has recommended removing the dam and restoring the White River.

Alderman Tom Preusker was absent from Tuesday's meeting.

History

Echo Lake is a manmade impoundment created in the 19th century when a dam was built on the White River to power a mill.

State regulators have said the city-owned dam is unsafe and must be either removed or rebuilt by 2025. The lake's water quality also has deteriorated significantly in recent years, with pollution and sediment reducing the average water depth to just two feet.

If the dam is removed, the lake would drain into the White River, which would resume flowing naturally through a 70-acre site that could be redeveloped as a riverfront park. Some in the community oppose removing the lake because of its historic and sentimental value.

Some possible amenities Any recreational amenities added to the project would require an additional expense. The referendum question includes up to $6 million in extras for dam removal, including the bridges costing $1.4 million, an S-shaped river extension for $1.9 million, an expanded parking lot for $756,000 and lighting improvements for $457,000. The $3 million added to dam repairs would include the same parking lot expansion, a wooden boardwalk for $258,000, an observation deck for $225,000 and a decorative floating fountain for $50,000.

City officials have projected that borrowing $5 million to maintain the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368. Borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

The City Council is expected to decide whether to include any such amenities after the referendum is held and after aldermen decide whether to maintain the lake or remove it.

The state Department of Natural Resources has approved a $1 million grant to help fund the project.