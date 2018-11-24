STURTEVANT — The Village Board here has approved a development agreement for an approximately $15 million industrial speculation building.
The board Tuesday evening approved a development agreement with Ashley Capital to build the next industrial speculation building in the company’s Enterprise Business Park, 10601 Enterprise Drive. The park is located just southwest of Renaissance Industrial Park and immediately north of the Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks.
Ashley so far as one “spec” building in the 82-acre business park it started in 2015. That first building, of 376,000 square feet and about 8.6 acres under roof, has about 83,000 square feet still available and three long-term tenants. Housed there are: West Logistics, a distributor of intravenous devices and solutions; Andis Co., the Sturtevant-based hair clipper company; and newly announced, Fresenius Medical Care, a national company focused on health care to people with renal and other chronic conditions, said Terry McMahon of Cushman & Wakefield The Boerke Co., Milwaukee. McMahon is working with Ashley to market the space at Enterprise Park.
The newly approved development agreement is for a second building in the park which, according to the initial plan, may eventually offer 1.2 million square feet of industrial space. The park’s concept is for four buildings in all, although Ashley could also build to suit what a specific company might want, which would affect the overall plan.
The next building, in the westernmost parcel, will be about 438,000 square feet, McMahon said, or 16.5 percent larger than the first.
Its exact cost is not publicly available, but the development agreement requires a building that will add at least $14.9 million to the tax roll over the lot’s base value. If Ashley fulfills its part of the deal by substantially completing the building shell by Jan. 1, 2020, it will qualify for an annual property tax rebate of $78,000 from the additional tax increment the project creates, starting with the 2021 tax year. The total rebate cannot exceed $780,000.
Village President Jayme Hoffman said Ashley intends to start construction in the spring.
